Tehachapi High School’s varsity cheerleading team will compete at the USA Nationals in Anaheim in February.
Varsity Cheer Coach Katy Licon said the team had its first regional competition recently and placed second out of five teams.
“We scored a 94.78, which is the highest we have ever scored in a regional competition,” Licon said.
The team will be up against six other teams on Dec. 17, its next regional competition, she said. And the cheerleaders will also compete in the California Interscholastic Federation’s cheer competition on Jan. 21.
