Briefs - cheerleaders.jpg

Tehachapi High School’s varsity cheer team has qualified to compete in the USA Nationals in Anaheim in February.

 Courtesy of THS Chher

Varsity Cheer Coach Katy Licon said the team had its first regional competition recently and placed second out of five teams.