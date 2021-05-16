2018 Tehachapi High School graduate Erin Askins has been named softball Performer of the Week for the Liberty Athletic League.
Askins, who is a junior civil engineering major attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., was honored this week after helping her team to a 10-4 record in a COVID-shortened season, including a six-game winning streak, and a berth in the Liberty League Championship tournament.
For the week of May 3, Askins batted .650 (13 for 20) with four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 11 runs scored and 11 runs batted in, while starting all six games in center field for the RPI Engineers that week. She compiled a .680 on-base percentage and a 1.350 slugging percentage, with a stolen base. Against the Rochester Institute of Technology on Sunday, May 9, she went 4 for 5 with a pair of home runs, and five runs batted in.
Through 14 games this season, Askins carried a .477 batting average (21 for 44), with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 runs scored and 16 runs batted in. The former THS standout has a .520 on-base percentage and a .932 slugging percentage, with four stolen bases in five tries. Askins has played in 62 games for the Engineers over the last three seasons, and carries a .376 lifetime batting average. She has 18 doubles, four triples and five home runs, with 47 runs scored and 47 runs batted in.
