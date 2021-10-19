The Tomahawks dominated on the field in Tehachapi Saturday in games against the Bullpups of Bakersfield. Set in sunshine and sensational sounds from Cat Nunez singing the national anthem, the 6-0 sophomore Tomahawks commanded on both offense and defense. Holding the line and opening holes, Tomahawks offense gave opportunity to No. 16 Jordan Cardenas to run for five touchdowns.
In a long pass from quarterback No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez to No. 5 Danny Aguilar, sophomores put up 44 points in the day. Led by No. 30 Cyrus Gutierrez and No. 12 Breven Martinez, the defense made plays all over the field to secure the third shutout of the season in a 44-0 victory over the Bullpups, remaining undefeated.
In the week leading up to the game, junior varsity Tomahawks experienced some changes beyond their control, but with the right support from varsity coaches and players adjusting with discipline and focus, the Tomahawks came alive. In a first quarter game changer, No. 1 Caiden Ferguson stripped the ball and returned it for a 50-yard defensive touchdown. Setting the tempo, the defense followed with big defensive stops and huge tackles from cornerbacks No. 52 Jorge Garcia and No. 27 Owen Schneider, linebackers No. 14 Julian Navarro, No. 34 Austin Rolow and No. 2 Mikey Michael with No. 75 Brody Nylander dominating the end, holding the Bullpups scoreless.
Paired with a prepared offense and a 25-yard touchdown run by No. 14 Julian Navarro and a monster 87-yard run for touchdown from No. 6 Teaghan Paige, junior varsity prevailed in a 19-0 win.
“Overall, the effort and teamwork showed in the results. We can’t wait to get back this week and further our skills alongside the varsity Tomahawks,” said coach Blaine Ferguson. “Even though J.V. have a bye week, we look forward to ending the season with another win!”
Freshmen and varsity Tomahawks, both off schedule for a bye week. Freshmen return for play Saturday, Oct. 23 on the road in Wasco against the Wolverines, 9 a.m. All other Tomahawk teams are set to play at home Saturday, Oct. 30.
Jenn Michael is director of off-field operations.
