The year 2022 has been anything but ordinary for the Tehachapi Tomahawks. With its affiliated organization Golden Empire Youth Football facing an equipment crisis in the pre-season, regular season was set back three weeks. In a season with registrations exceeding years past, the Tomahawks expanded their team capacity from four to six competing football teams. With weather wreaking havoc in the valley, higher than normal temperatures led to setbacks on a consistent schedule for get-togethers. Without opportunity for a pre-season scrimmage, the Tomahawks went into regular season Saturday, Sept. 10, open-minded and ready for anything.
Freshmen Tomahawks took to the field first in the day against Central of Bakersfield, setting momentum right out of the gate. Second-year players No. 21 Stylz Davis and No. 7 Bryson Horn were a force to be reckoned with, while the offense was successful thanks to the support of the offensive line. A strong defense held Central to two scores, wrapping up game one Tomahawks 36, Central 12.
Competing in two divisions, American sophomores took to battle against Central at home. Unfortunate fumbles by the Tomahawks led to an early lead and advantage for Central. In a fight to recover, Tehachapi added points to the board with No. 16 Jordan Cardenas scoring once and two scores from No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez. In a late fourth-quarter onside kick attempt, the American sophomore team was unable to recover the kick, falling short to Central 21–26.
“I am encouraged by the fight the team had to keep it close,” said head coach Chris Bowman. “For our first live action of the season, we did a lot of things right."
National sophomores traveled off the mountain along with national junior varsity to face off with Pride of Bakersfield. For the majority of the national sophomore Tomahawks, this would be their first experience on the gridiron, and they dominated. No. 1 Joshua Jackson returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and later added another running touchdown. Quarterback No. 11 John Counihan ran for two touchdowns, with running back No. 42 Buzz McBride for a touchdown. Tomahawk defense recorded a safety, taking the national sophomore Tomahawks to 38 over Pride 0.
“It was a great way to open the season, but I’m most proud of the effort the players exhibited as it was most players first game ever,” said head coach Pickle Benz.
National junior varsity Tomahawks did not have the same luck in play versus Pride. In an impressive 70-yard kickoff return for touchdown, No. 27 Paul Wecker Jr. accounted for the only Tehachapi touchdown.
“For having only two returning players and 17 players that have never played, we held our own,” head coach Morgan Schulz said. “Our kids are pumped and so is our coaching staff.” Final score Tomahawks 6, Pride 36.
For the American junior varsity Tomahawks, it was a tough season opener in the fight with Central. On the ground, No. 1 Caiden Ferguson, No. 3 Noah Davis and No. 21 Daniel Lambrecht were highlighted for their run game, with No. 23 Julian Navarro and No. 87 Jasper Strozier hooking up through the air. No. 42 John Aguirre and No. 4 Owen Carte were credited for their strong performance on defense.
“There were a lot of key takeaways and learning lessons,” said head coach Marcus Coates. “I am proud of the kids' willingness to fight and never give up.” Tomahawks fell to Pride 0-31.
Varsity Tomahawks stepped on the field in their season opener knowing the challenges they faced leading up to game one versus Central. While Tehachapi remained scoreless in the first half, varsity Tomahawks fought hard adjusting along the way. Returning players No. 12 Colton Michael, No. 28 Roland Pina and No. 3 Tristan Smith led the defense. No. 12 Colton Michael made a great 35-yard throw on the run to wide receiver No. 33 Jorge Garcia for the Tomahawks' only score of the day. After watching film, assistant head coach Brian Villanueva said, “We are right there! Small adjustments up front and we’ll be good.” Although a tremendous effort was brought by the varsity team, the outcome, Tomahawks 6, Central 44.
Tomahawks will host games Saturday, Sept. 17. Follow the Tomahawks on Facebook at Tehachapi Youth Football and Cheer or TehachapiTomahawks.com
Jenn Michael is director of off-field operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.