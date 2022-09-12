The year 2022 has been anything but ordinary for the Tehachapi Tomahawks. With its affiliated organization Golden Empire Youth Football facing an equipment crisis in the pre-season, regular season was set back three weeks. In a season with registrations exceeding years past, the Tomahawks expanded their team capacity from four to six competing football teams. With weather wreaking havoc in the valley, higher than normal temperatures led to setbacks on a consistent schedule for get-togethers. Without opportunity for a pre-season scrimmage, the Tomahawks went into regular season Saturday, Sept. 10, open-minded and ready for anything.

Freshmen Tomahawks took to the field first in the day against Central of Bakersfield, setting momentum right out of the gate. Second-year players No. 21 Stylz Davis and No. 7 Bryson Horn were a force to be reckoned with, while the offense was successful thanks to the support of the offensive line. A strong defense held Central to two scores, wrapping up game one Tomahawks 36, Central 12.