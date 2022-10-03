Traveling off the mountain Saturday, Oct. 1, all six Tomahawk teams took to field and endured undesired lingering summer temperatures at Liberty High in Bakersfield.
Coming off a win in week three, the 3-1 American sophomore Tomahawks showed up focused and ready to scuffle Freedom of Bakersfield. The tough Tehachapi defense held Freedom to only one score. Leading the defense, No. 77 Hunter Terrell recorded two sacks and fumble recovery in the day, followed with a fumble recovery from No. 2 Grant Brooks. Making waves on both sides of the ball, No. 16 Jordan Cardenas added a crucial interception for score while offensively scoring three on the ground. Leaving piles of Freedom defenders in his wake, No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez accumulated yards on long runs but was unable to find his way into the endzone.
“Overall, the boys played a complete game and continue to improve week after week,” said head coach Chris Bowman. American sophomore Tomahawks capped off the day in a 28-7 win over Freedom.
The start of competition between the American freshman Tomahawks and Freedom favored Bakersfield, scoring 14 points in the opening two quarters. Following the half, Tehachapi defense stepped up and stepped in, not allowing additional scores in the day. Unfortunately, Tehachapi offense was not able to score, leading to a 0-14 Freedom win.
“Even though offense was not able to score, I am proud of their ability to fight and not give up,” said head coach Blaine Ferguson.
National sophomore Tomahawks faced off against the Ravens of Bakersfield Saturday and suffered an unfortunate 7-29 loss. No. 7 Logan Zimmer scored the lone Tomahawk touchdown.
“We came out flat and got beat,” said head coach Pickle Benz. “We had some bright spots in the game but lacked consistency. I hope we can exhibit a better effort moving forward to get back on the right track.”
Freedom proved to be too much to handle for the American junior varsity Tomahawks. Stumbling offensively and unsuccessful on defense, Tehachapi succumbed to a 0-60 loss. However, with loss highlights leadership as No. 10 Elijah Orantes remained positive in an emotional pos- game motivational and accountability speech to his teammates.
“Sometimes it takes a hard fall to realize it takes hard work to be successful,” said assistant coach Adam Knowles. “Our resilience will be tested, but we have an opportunity to come out next week and put this one behind us.”
Additional scores recorded in the day: National junior varsity Tomahawks 0, Ravens 55 and American varsity Tomahawks 6, Freedom 38.
The Tehachapi Tomahawks host six games at home to the Cardinals of Bakersfield as well as Spartans of Bakersfield Saturday, Oct. 8. Find us on Facebook at Tehachapi Youth Football and Cheer or online at tehachapitomahawks.com.
Jenn Michael is director of off-field operations.
