The Tomahawks' young freshmen team is coming off a win in the first week and a second win over the weekend in triple-overtime.
In their second season, No. 21 Stylz Davis and No. 7 Bryson Horn are proving to be weapons on the ground for Tehachapi, with both experience and size. After the first half Saturday, the Tehachapi freshmen were scoreless against the Northeast Knights of Bakersfield.
However, Davis and Horn found their ways into the end zone in the second half, making the score 13-13 at the end of regulation. During three overtime periods, Davis defensively dominated the Knights' offense with three game-ending tackles, with another from No. 10 Mathew Torres.
“It was a tough game, and we are really impressed with our team’s willingness to continue to fight to the end,” said assistant coach Matt Horn. American freshmen Tomahawks ended up winning 19-13.
The American Tomahawks sophomore team found its stride in Saturday’s game against the Knights. After an early Bakersfield score, the refocused and unified Tehachapi team locked in on defense and shut down the Knight offense. No. 20 Mason Roach harassed the Knights on offense and recorded several sacks. Roach also helped on offense as a dual threat, scoring once through the air and another on the ground. With four touchdowns on the day, No. 16 Jordan Cardenas of the sophomore Tomahawks triumphed over the Knights, 42–6.
The National sophomore Tomahawks hosted a defensive battle with the Taft Wildcatters on Saturday. No. 69 Harry Wecker stripped a Taft ball carrier and returned the ball for 60 yards. No. 18 Cameron Jackson intercepted a Wildcatter pass. Neither team was able to find the end zone in the second half. “It was a tough game with big hits for this level,” mentioned head coach Pickle Benz. “We corrected our mistakes that led to their big plays in the first half, but ran out of time. I believe this type of game will make us a stronger team moving forward.” Tehachapi fell to Taft, 19-6.
Putting in work at practice in the week leading up to game time, the national junior varsity Tomahawks put it into use on the field in a well-fought battle against the Wildcatters. Tehachapi's defense held Taft to 13 points in the first half. Despite multiple opportunities, small but costly mistakes kept the Tomahawks from scoring. Taft continued to rack up points, with the final score 27-0. “We will hold our heads high and continue to build each week until we get that win,” head coach Morgan Schulz said.
Playing under the lights, American varsity Tomahawks came out of the gate fighting hard, but after an early mishap found themselves down 6 to the Knights. Bouncing back, moving the ball down field with a push from the offensive line, No. 12 Colton Michael scored on a quarterback sneak to tie up the game. Following a turnover in the second quarter, Tehachapi seemed to stumble, and was unable to recover. Fighting the remainder of the game, the varsity Tomahawks came up short against the Northeast Knights 32-6.
The American junior varsity Tomahawks also hosted the Northeast Knights, but lost by a score of 18-6.
