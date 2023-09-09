Another Pickleball with the Police family fun evening has been set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The event is a follow-up to one held on Aug. 24 and offers a great opportunity to meet local police officers and new Police Chief Richard Standridge while trying out the fastest-growing sport in America.
Six pickleball courts will be set up at the Tehachapi Police Department. All ages are welcome to play. Whether you are a pickleball professional or have never tried the sport before, this is a great time to play, learn and connect with your community.
Pickleball is enjoyed by all ages, starting as young as 6 or 7 years old and with some playing into their 80s. It’s a low-impact sport that promotes exercise in a social setting.
Maria’s Kitchen Mobile Restaurant will be parked nearby with great Mexican food and a special kid’s menu for dinner. The Tehachapi Police Department is located at 220 W. C St.
