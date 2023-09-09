Pickleball Aug 27

People play pickleball in the parking lot at the Tehachapi Police Department on Aug. 27.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Another Pickleball with the Police family fun evening has been set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The event is a follow-up to one held on Aug. 24 and offers a great opportunity to meet local police officers and new Police Chief Richard Standridge while trying out the fastest-growing sport in America. 

Tags

Recommended for you