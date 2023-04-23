Tehachapi High Track and Field has been busy with competition in a pair of area meets.
The frosh-soph team recently took part with 15 other valley teams at the Frontier Titan Top 16 Invite at Bakersfield High. This was a qualifying meet of the top 16 times and marks at the frosh-soph level in the Kern County area. THS had 24 individuals and four relay teams qualify for the meet.
Personal bests were posted by many athletes. For the Warriors, Colter Grenz (triple jump - third - 38' 5") and Leo Gonzalez (110 meter hurdles – third - 16.54; 300 meter hurdles – third – 42.90) performed well. Both Colter Grenz and Leo Gonzalez received t-shirts as a top three finisher in their respective events. For the Lady Warriors, Baylee Torres (400 meters – fifth - 1:04.92), Delilah Cardenas (100 meter hurdles – second – 18.0; 300 meter hurdles – first – 51.42) also had strong days.
At the Dinuba Invite, 35 high schools gathered for 60 total events with eight athletes competing in each event. Along with the frosh-soph team at the Titan Top 16 Invite, many personal bests were achieved on the day for the Warriors.
Highlights for the Lady Warriors included Claire Shadduck (200 meters – 12th – 28.42; 400 meters – 10th – 1:05.13), Drew Sherman (400 meters – 14th – 1:06.77), Delilah Cardenas (100 meter hurdles – 12th – 18.83; 300 meter hurdles – seventh – 51.89) and Giselle Cardenas (300 meter hurdles – 15th – 54.85). The 4x100 Relay team of Sherman, Casas, Cardenas and Shadduck posted a 56.62 recorded a 13th place finish and the 4x400 Relay Team of Florance Perez, Sherman, Casas and Cardenas ran 4:58.62 for eighth place.
The Warriors were led by Jacob Betancourt (100 meters – fifth – 11.24; 200 meters – 13th – 23.68; high jump – fifth – 5’ 6”), Leo Gonzalez (110 meter hurdles – 10th – 17.81), Karson Tiewater (long jump – 14th – 19’ 3”), AJ Anderson (long jump – 15th – 18’ 10”; triple jump – seventh – 40’ 5.6”). In the relays, the 4x100 team of Anderson, Tiewater, Kaleb Songer, and Betancourt posted a 44.76 for eighth place and the 4x400 team of Levi Hart, Arden Kendrick, Walker Fleming and Gonzalez posted a 4:10.68 for 15th place.
Next up for Track and Field will be the Junior Varsity SYML championships on Thursday, April 27 at Foothill High with a start time slated for 3 p.m.
