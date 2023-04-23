Tehachapi High Track and Field has been busy with competition in a pair of area meets.

The frosh-soph team recently took part with 15 other valley teams at the Frontier Titan Top 16 Invite at Bakersfield High. This was a qualifying meet of the top 16 times and marks at the frosh-soph level in the Kern County area. THS had 24 individuals and four relay teams qualify for the meet.

