Tehachapi Track and Field participated at Bakersfield High School this past Thursday to take part in the Frontier Titan Top 16 Invite for underclassmen.
Gathering with eight other Bakersfield schools, THS qualified 11 athletes to compete. Team scoring was not kept for the meet, but the Warriors posted both seasonal and personal bests in their individual events.
For the Warriors, Leo Gonzalez grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (46.41) and a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (18.57), personal and season bests for the year. AJ Anderson produced a fifth-place finish in the 100 meters at 11.59 and took home a top-three finishers T-shirt with a second place in the long jump of 19' 11". Both were seasonal and personal bests for the year. Grant Warner also took ninth place in the high jump (4’ 10”).
Meanwhile for the Lady Warriors, Claire Shadduck posted a personal record of 13.48 in the 100 meters, garnering a fifth-place finish and took sixth in the 200 meters (28.18) for a sixth-place finish. Ivie Billings ran a personal best of 13.98 in the 100 meters for 13th place. Giselle Cardenas finished in eighth place overall in the 400 at 1:09.48, a personal and seasonal best, and 13th in the 800 meters (2:55.09). Florence Perez ran the 300 hurdles (59.59) and took seventh place, posting a personal record and seasonal best.
Next up for the Warriors is the SYL League Championships at Independence High School. Start time for the meet will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
