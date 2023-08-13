Classes in traditional Shotokan Karate will be offered at EMB Martial Arts Center beginning Sept. 11, according to the instructor, Tehachapi resident Joe Wallek.
Classes in traditional Shotokan Karate will be offered at EMB Martial Arts Center beginning Sept. 11, according to the instructor, Tehachapi resident Joe Wallek.
Wallek said he received his black belt in 1969 and has never stopped training.
Shotokan Karate, he said, was developed in 1922 by Gichin Funakoshi, the father of modern-day karate.
“Master Funakoshi’s philosophy was simple,” Wallek said. “The ultimate aim of karate lies not in victory or defeat, but in the perfection of the character of its participants.”
He said Shotokan is a prominent martial art because it develops character, self-discipline, control, improves physical fitness and teaches humanity and respect.
“The emphasis on respect and humility are the guiding principles that make Shotoka such a unique and special discipline,” he said.
Wallek added that the discipline is renowned for its rigorous and demanding training regimen and is considered the most powerful style of karate.
“Shotokan emphasizes the development of powerful strikes,” he said, “but also teaches students always to avoid conflict and to master the art of a single blow.”
Training, he added, has a strict no-contact rule.
“Students are gradually taught the powerful techniques of Shotokan, emphasizing control without making contact with a training partner,” he said. “Students who progress to kumite — sparring — will wear protective gear with controlled contact."
Classes for children, teens and adults will be offered five days a week, Wallek said.
The program requires no contracts or registration or testing fees and includes promotional tests and belts. The first-month membership includes a uniform and belt. Unlimited classes are included for a $100 monthly membership fee. Family rates of $75 each are available for two or more students from a family.
Prospective students and parents with questions are asked to attend information sessions offered from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Saturdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. at EMB Martial Arts Center, 20424 W. Valley Blvd. #C (next to Domingos) in Old Town Tehachapi.
