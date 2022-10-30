When the CIF Central Section Division IV playoff bracket came out, the Lady Warriors knew they had a tough test ahead of them as the No. 15 seed.
Undaunted in their quest for a CIF title, Tehachapi (17-12) brought their momentum from winning the SYML into the playoffs, upsetting No. 2 seed Bishop in the first round and No. 7 Santa Maria-Righetti in the quarterfinals to reach the bracket’s final four.
In both games, the Lady Warriors traveled 11.5 hours and 675 miles round-trip to both schools. This was all in one week, so it is safe to say that Tehachapi has made their mark as road Warriors.
In the 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Bishop, Trista Diefenderfer (10 kills, six digs), Annie Loken (seven kills, four blocks), Sophia Kendrick (nine aces, six kills), Carly Hayes (five kills), Michelle Orellana (15 digs, four aces), Sophie Schulstad (four blocks), MacKenna Chambers (seven digs) and Laura LaMonte (21 assists) provided the highlights.
The Lady Warriors followed-up the upset victory with another one on the coast, defeating Righetti in straight sets, 26-24, 26-24, 25-14. Standout performances came from Loken (nine kills, five blocks), Diefenderfer (eight kills), Kendrick (four kills), LaMonte (16 assists, nine digs), Orellana (six digs) and Koree Rodden (11 assists)
Prior to the playoffs in late October, the Lady Warriors had a thrilling narrow defeat to the SYHL champion Arvin Bears, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 6-15. In the loss, standouts were Kaidence Lehman (eight kills, four digs, three aces), Kendrick (six kills, five aces), Loken (nine blocks, six kills), Diefenderfer (five kills), Schulstad (11 blocks, five kills), Hayes (four kills, three blocks), Orellana (20 digs, four assists), LaMonte (15 assists, 10 digs), Chambers (seven digs, six assists) and Rodden (four digs). Tehachapi also closed out the SYML season undefeated with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-20 victory over West behind strong games from Lehman (seven kills, five digs), Kendrick (seven kills), Diefenderfer (six kills), Loken (four kills, four blocks), Schulstad (five blocks), Orellana (21 digs), LaMonte (17 assists, six digs), Rodden (eight assists) and Chambers (four assists).
The Lady Warriors will continue their season this Tuesday at No. 3 seed Fresno Christian in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoff semifinals.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 9 Fresno-Justin Garza and No. 4 Hanford in the CIF Championship on Thursday, Nov. 3. All matches will start at 6 p.m.
