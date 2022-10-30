When the CIF Central Section Division IV playoff bracket came out, the Lady Warriors knew they had a tough test ahead of them as the No. 15 seed.

Undaunted in their quest for a CIF title, Tehachapi (17-12) brought their momentum from winning the SYML into the playoffs, upsetting No. 2 seed Bishop in the first round and No. 7 Santa Maria-Righetti in the quarterfinals to reach the bracket’s final four.