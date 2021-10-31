The Lady Warriors opened the CIF Division III playoffs as the No. 10 seed, traveling to No. 7 Nipomo for opening round action.
Facing a six-hour round trip for the match and against the Ocean League champions, the task proved to be too daunting for Mountain Volleyball in a 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-15) defeat to Nipomo (17-8-1).
Tehachapi (16-8) was led in the match by Aubree Dees (eight kills, eight assists, six digs, two aces), Annie Loken (five kills, three blocks), Michelle Orellana (eight digs, two aces) and Sophie Schulstad (five assists).
The Lady Warriors closed the year with a second-place finish in the South Yosemite League.
Playing for the Lady Warriors this season were seniors Emily Widders, Rachel Van Sickle, Aubree Dees, Emma Holcomb and Justice Dyer, juniors Laura LaMonte, Sophie Schulstad, Kaidence Lehman, Michelle Orellana and Trista Diefenderfer, sophomores Sophia Kendrick, Faith Rodriguez, Carly Hayes and DaVery Pogon-Cord, and freshman Annie Loken.
Coaching the varsity squad this season was Renn Amstead, Sheri Dees, Caren Wallace and Ashley Lantz.
