The 2023 Tehachapi Varsity Warrior Baseball team.

 Contributed photo

Every so often there is an unmistakable “Dream Team” that comes along in each sport that works together seamlessly like a well-oiled machine. The 2023 Tehachapi Varsity Warrior Baseball team moved through this past season like a hurricane gaining power and speed at every turn. The unrelenting drive, determination and work ethic of these young men far surpassed their years.

Starting the day they came back from winter break, the coaches and players dedicated three hours a day, five days a week to training, perfecting skills and forming an unbreakable force to be reckoned with. They pushed through the cold and windy afternoon practices and freezing temperatures with their eyes on the ultimate prize of winning an SYML league title.