Every so often there is an unmistakable “Dream Team” that comes along in each sport that works together seamlessly like a well-oiled machine. The 2023 Tehachapi Varsity Warrior Baseball team moved through this past season like a hurricane gaining power and speed at every turn. The unrelenting drive, determination and work ethic of these young men far surpassed their years.
Starting the day they came back from winter break, the coaches and players dedicated three hours a day, five days a week to training, perfecting skills and forming an unbreakable force to be reckoned with. They pushed through the cold and windy afternoon practices and freezing temperatures with their eyes on the ultimate prize of winning an SYML league title.
Under the skillful eyes of head coach Guy Dees, and assistant coaches Jonathan Freehling, Ben Widders, Cade Temple and Derik Easttom, the phenomenal individual talent each player brought to the field was perfected into greatness. Unlike bigger cities where there are a multitude of high schools and hundreds of young men to pull from to make a winning team, Tehachapi is unique in that our talent on the mountain all belongs to a single high school. They are not only teammates and close friends on the field, but off the field too, often leaving practice just to hang out together later.
As pre-season games started all over the county in January and February, many didn’t reach above 45 degrees for the first month. Yet our boys, coaches and parents were out in full force showing Warrior Pride and leaving a trail of wins in their path. When the official season started in mid-March, the Warriors were on fire. Their character, humility and class shown on and off the field was not only a direct reflection of their parents, but also of the fantastic coaches that led by example and expected nothing less of the young men they coached day in and day out. They encouraged, trained and pushed these young men to be better than they themselves ever thought possible.
After the phenomenal season this team had, and the many incredible articles written in the Tehachapi News week after week during the season highlighting the great achievements of standout players, a final chapter is now being added to end the story of the “Dream Team.”
Not only did Warrior Baseball win the 2023 Southern Yosemite Mountain League Title and bring it home to Tehachapi, but the Warriors earned the majority of the “All-League” honors. These awards are decided by the coaches in the league that come together after the season is over and determine who receives each honor. The awards are based on the overall performance in every aspect of the game throughout the season. The incredible THS Warrior Baseball athletes that earned these awards are:
All-League 1st Team Honors: Dillon Kerr: 1st Team MVP (2nd base and starting pitcher). Reed Segale: Rookie of the Year (3rd base). Samuel Ciaccio: pitcher (starting pitcher). Matthew Hughes: infielder (1st base). Christopher Turpin: infielder (short stop). Cole Nicholas: outfield (right field). Turtle Thomson: outfield (left field) and Cyler Hoofard: outfield (center field).
All-League 2nd Team Honors: Bryce Segale: (catcher). Kamron Sanchez: (pitcher). Noah Schneir: (utility).
All-League Honorable Mention Honors: Wade Brooks: (outfield). Brevin Skaggs: (outfield) and Andrew Widders (2nd base).
Once League and CIF Championship games are over, the CIF committee comes together to determine an elite set of “All-Area” awards in which only a select number of players are chosen out of the entire county. Warrior baseball once again showed greatness in every division.
All-Area 1st Team was awarded to Dillon Kerr who was 1 of only 15 varsity players chosen out of the entire county. This honor hasn’t been awarded to a THS baseball player since 2016, and Dillon is only the third THS baseball player to receive the All-Area 1st Team honor in over 15 years.
All-Area 2nd Team award winners are Cole Nicholas, Turtle Thomson and Christopher Turpin. All-Area 3rd Team award winner is Reed Segale, and All-Area Honorable Mention winners are Samuel Ciaccio, Cyler Hoofard and Matthew Hughes. Head Coach Guy Dees was also a consideration for the All-Area Coach of the Year!
The week after the All-Area teams were chosen, a historic moment for THS baseball happened when Dillon Kerr was chosen as 1 of only 50 varsity baseball players in the entire Central Section of the state of California to be on the Pagmeter Fantastic Fifty All-Central Section All-Star team!! This was the final cherry on top of an already incredible end to an outstanding season.
The emotion of all the players, coaches, parents and family as the season came to an end cannot be put into words, as the majority of the “Dream Team” were graduating seniors who had been friends and baseball teammates since they were young boys playing Little League.
Thank you to all of the fans that came out to watch your hometown make you proud, and to the Warrior Boosters for their never-ending support of Warrior Baseball! Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior, and this is a team that has gone down in THS baseball history.
Kristi Kerr is a parent with the team.
