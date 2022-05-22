Mountain baseball may have had its season come to an end last week in the CIF Central Section Division V playoffs, but the team made sure to end the year on a good note with one last event at home in a sendoff for the departing seniors.
The Warriors honored seniors Conner Snell, Charles Johnson, Cesar Olivas, Karson Cimental, Christopher Villanueva, Cody Urso, Steven Sills, Camden Snell, Xander Skaggs and Rodney Michael.
In a unique tribute ceremony, the baseball program wanted their seniors to go out in a different way, allowing each player to take a few more at bats on their home field, run the bases and be greeted at home plate by teammates, family and friends.
Each player had a chance to embrace the people that they love most during the event and receive a sendoff befitting of their time as a Warrior. During the ceremony, the public address announcer let all in attendance know of the players’ future plans after high school, which includes travels to Kentucky, Visalia, Arizona, Bakersfield and Lancaster. Some are continuing to play baseball at the next level, others exclusively academics in college, while some plan to enter a trade.
Words were shared during the ceremony that were similar to those said by Terence Mann (played by James Earl Jones) in the iconic baseball movie Field of Dreams: These players gave us their commitment without even thinking about it, for it’s baseball they love, and being a part of Warrior Baseball that they wanted. This field, this game; is now a part of their past. It will remind them of all that was once good and that could be again. In front of our eyes, these seniors became Warriors and Warriors they will always be.
Warriors take on Reedley-Immanuel in CIF D-V playoffs
In the final contest of the season, Tehachapi (10-18) entered the playoffs as the No. 14 seed, taking on No. 3 seed Reedley-Immanuel.
The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the contest in the top of the first inning, but that would be the only scoring on the afternoon. Immanuel would go on to score four unanswered runs, including three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, to defeat the Warriors, 4-2.
Camden Snell (2-3, RBI) and Karson Cimental (2-4, run scored) both led the offense, while Turtle Thomson (1-2, runs scored), Christopher Turpin (1-3) and Cody Urso (RBI) also contributed at the plate.
Sam Ciaccio was the lone pitcher on the afternoon for Tehachapi, recording three strikeouts on five hits and three earned runs.
