It was a great week for baseball and the Warriors gave the home crowd an impressive showing, defeating Golden Valley 11-3 and West 18-1 in a pair of South Yosemite League games.
Starting out the week, Tehachapi (4-10; 2-3 SYL) made quick work of Golden Valley by scoring in the first four innings to jump out to a 11-0 lead, ending the game with 15 hits and no errors.
Leading the bats against the Bulldogs was Chris Turpin going 3-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI, Sam Ciaccio registering two hits with two runs scored and two RBIs, Turtle Thomson going 2-2 with a run scored and a RBI, Cole Nicholas going 2-4 with a RBI, Cesar Olivas going 2-3 with a run scored and RBI and Matt Hughes going 2-3 with two runs scored. On the mound, Ciaccio had a solid game in five innings pitched with no earned runs, giving up only one hit and recording nine strikeouts. Cyler Hoofard and Steven Sills also combined for four strikeouts in relief action to close the contest.
Last Friday, the Warriors continued their positive momentum in a big victory over West, scoring 12 runs in the first inning to ice the game early, ending with 15 hits and no errors for the second time in two games.
Hoofard went 2-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, Olivas went 2-2 with a run scored and RBI, Thomson went 2-2 (double and triple) with two runs scored and two RBIs and Charles Johnson went 2-2 to lead the offense. Also recording hits in the game were Hughes, Chris Villanueva, Dillon Kerr, Colton Christy, Xander Skaggs, Jacob Root and Cody Urso. Camden Snell got the win pitching with four strikeouts in two innings of work and Rodney Michael recorded the save with no earned runs and two strikeouts in three innings.
The Warriors will continue their league schedule this week against Ridgeview. The first contest will be at home on Monday and the second contest an away game in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Warrior Baseball honors Vietnam War Veterans
Mountain Baseball paid tribute to all Vietnam Veterans prior to the contest against West, with Tehachapi’s own Roger Davis throwing out the first pitch. The Tehachapi Seminoles Youth Travel Baseball Club also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to our veterans, joining the Warriors on the field during the playing of the national anthem.
Davis was a Navy hospital corpsman from ’63-’67 and took part in the Kern County Honor Flight in 2019. Davis has been a mainstay in local sports his entire life through various roles on local teams through officiating, a team trainer and most recently over this last decade as a press box spotter for Warrior football games.
After throwing out the first pitch, Davis was presented two challenge coins from the Marines at San Diego and another from the ASA Umpires, where he umpired softball for 15 years. Davis also received a signed game ball from all of the Tehachapi High players.
