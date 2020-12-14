The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club continues its work in supporting Tehachapi High School Athletics despite current COVID-19 restrictions, which have prevented competition thus far this season.
In sticking with their bylaws, the Boosters recently elected officers for the next year. Maria Curiel will serve as president after serving that position in an interim role last season. Corey Costelloe was elected vice president and works primarily with corporate sponsors and donors. Monica LaMonte has taken over secretary duties after a year serving as vice president and Denise Montes will once again serve as treasurer for the organization.
The Boosters have managed to continue fundraising in 2020 despite the lack of competition with several local businesses providing support with the anticipated return of the Warriors at some point in 2021.
While individual memberships in their normal form were paused this year, the Boosters have announced a simple $25 membership, which allows current members who hold green seats to retain those for the next football season. It is also a way to contribute to the needs of THS Athletics, a beneficiary of Warrior Boosters.
With COVID-19 creating funding challenges, this simple membership is a way of continuing involvement and support for local student-athletes when they return to the fields, courts and pool. In addition, eight scholarships will also be made available to student-athletes whose parents are Booster Club members.
Fans can purchase the membership by logging on to the Warrior Boosters website at www.thsboosters.com and clicking 2020/21 Membership. Payment is accepted via Paypal or credit card.
Corey Costelloe is vice president of the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club.
