Mountain Football saw their first action in pads this season against opposition, participating in a four-team scrimmage against Boron, Bishop and Lancaster at Boron High.
Each team squared off against each other in pre-determined plays on offense and defense, with all teams getting their full roster participating in first, second and in some team’s cases, third team sets.
The Warriors started off against Lancaster in just over 50 total snaps to start off the action, with AJ Anderson rumbling for a 21-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Five plays later, Mike Jones barreled through the center-guard gap for a three-yard touchdown run to cap an impressive drive. On the next series, Karson Tiewater churned out a long run for a first down and hauled in a 20-yard completion from quarterback Jacob Root. Andrew Aguirre also had a 40-yard touchdown run and Christian Morse and Wyatt Richie had multiple tackles to highlight other performances.
Next up for Tehachapi was Boron, where the Warriors once again looked polished on offense with multiple trips to the endzone in just over 30 total plays. On Tehachapi’s first drive alone, the Warriors scored on four of 11 plays, racking up 155 rushing yards on a shortened field. Anderson registered the first touchdown on Tehachapi’s first play on offense with a 40-yard run and again on the fifth play on a 30-yard run. Jones also scored on 20-yard touchdown run and hauled in a 15-yard completion for a touchdown from Root. Richie also had a 13-yard touchdown run and Adrian Pina had two tackles-for-loss in other standout performances.
The Warriors closed the scrimmage with only 20 plays against Bishop, with Tiewater registering a first down reception and Ryan Wilson and Anderson providing first down runs.
In junior varsity action, the Warriors scored eight total touchdowns against Lancaster and Bishop with a balanced attack that provided scores on the ground and through the air.
The Varsity Warriors will open their season on the road this Friday night against Ridgecrest-Burroughs at 7 p.m. In the underclassmen ranks, the Freshmen Warriors will be on the road against the Burros Frosh-Soph team on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Junior Varsity Warriors will have a home contest this Thursday against Garces Memorial at Coy Burnett Stadium at 5 p.m.
