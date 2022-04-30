Mountain Golf has been traveling to courses all around Kern County this spring, participating in South Yosemite League action against Bakersfield Christian, Independence, Ridgeview, Independence and West.
So far on the season through six competitions, Bakersfield Christian leads the standings with an average team score of 410, followed by Ridgeview (559), Independence (560), West (591), Tehachapi (676) and Golden Valley (700).
Overall, Tehachapi has finished fifth in almost every competition this year, competing at North Kern, Kern River, Buena Vista, Riverlakes, Sundale and Bakersfield Country Club.
Liam Alsbury, a freshman, has the top scoring average for Tehachapi with a 112, followed by Devin Jackson (126), Alan Castaneda (131), Joshua Sterk (140), Jonathan Shugart (142), Gabriel Perez (146), Vincent Villanueva (148) and Loki Nordstrom (154).
Alsbury’s low score on the season is a 108, which he achieved while competing at Buena Vista in late March.
Last week at Bakersfield Country Club, Alsbury turned in the low score for Tehachapi with a 112, followed by Castaneda (134), Villanueva (142), Sterk (144) and Shugart and Nordstrom both turning in a 158.
Coaches for the Warriors this season are Collin Grimes and Rich Durham.
Hibbard reaches finals at SYL Individual Tourney, Area third seed
Tehachapi standout tennis player Calvin Hibbard is making a strong run in the post season individual singles tournament, recently taking runner-up second place honors in the South Yosemite League.
Hibbard, a freshman, had an impressive performance in the singles final against Ryan Bashirtash from Bakersfield Christian, falling in a 6-2, 6-4 defeat. Bashirtash was the previous year’s league singles champion and top-four finisher in the valley finals. Prior to reaching the SYL tourney finals, Hibbard defeated opponents from West (6-0, 6-0), Golden Valley (6-0, 6-1) and Ridgeview (6-0, 6-0) to reach the championship.
Overall this season, Hibbard has amassed a 21-3 overall record, 19 of those victories coming at no. 1 singles.
Hibbard recently moved on to the CIF South Area Tournament as the Kern County No. 3 seed, earning a bye in the first round. Should Hibbard earn a top four finish in the area tournament, he will clinch a spot in the CIF Valley Championships this Friday and Saturday, set to be held at Garces Memorial High School. Full results of Hibbard’s performances in these tournaments will be highlighted in a future edition of the Tehachapi News.
