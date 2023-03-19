Tehachapi (1-3; 1-0 SYML) recently battled against a pair of strong schools in their preseason schedule, falling to Bakersfield High 2-1 and Liberty 8-0.

Breanna Timmons, Madie Schneider and Makinzie Yasumoto all had hits against the Drillers, with Yasumoto and Schneider recording doubles.

