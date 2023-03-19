Tehachapi (1-3; 1-0 SYML) recently battled against a pair of strong schools in their preseason schedule, falling to Bakersfield High 2-1 and Liberty 8-0.
Breanna Timmons, Madie Schneider and Makinzie Yasumoto all had hits against the Drillers, with Yasumoto and Schneider recording doubles.
Yasumoto had a strong showing on the mound with only two earned runs relinquished and a strikeout.
Against Liberty, Emily Perkins, Desi Torres, Timmons and Schneider (double) all had hits in the shutout loss. Yasumoto pitched four innings and had a strikeout while Torres had two strikeouts in two innings of work in the circle.
In their league season debut, the Warrior offense came alive in a 20-6 victory over South and will look to continue that positive momentum in the SYML schedule this week with a pair of road contests against East on Tuesday, Mar. 21 and North on Thursday, Mar. 23. First pitch for both games will be at 4 p.m.
Junior Varsity softball starting season strong
The JV Lady Warriors have been impressive so far on the season with a handful of blowout victories over their competition.
The JV squad defeated the Bakersfield Drillers 18-4 and followed that up with a 20-0 win over the Trona varsity team.
In their most recent contest, the Lady Warriors defeated South in the league home opener, 15-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.