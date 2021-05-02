The Tehachapi Warrior softball team honored its graduating seniors in a pre-game ceremony Friday. The usual array of balloons, flowers and colorful banners were part of the day, as six senior players were highlighted in front of an appreciative crowd of parents, family and friends. Players were introduced one-by-one, and escorted by parents onto the field for their time in the spotlight. Highlights included:
Gracie Schneider will be attending The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, to study Biblical counseling.
Felicity Snyder will be moving to Montana with her family, where she will be working and attending cosmetology school full time.
Kaylee Peel will be obtaining her residency in Texas, in order to enter a sonography program.
Kyndall Perkins will be attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where she will major in nursing, with the goal of becoming a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.
Emma Barrett will be attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, majoring in animal science, with the goal of obtaining a doctorate in veterinary medicine.
Makenna Kephart will be attending the University of San Diego to pursue a degree in biology, with a pre-med focus, and working while attending school. She also hopes to be a walk-on to the USD softball team.
Despite being faced with enormous challenges over the past year, these seniors have persevered, and are looking forward to new challenges ahead of them. Congratulations and best wishes to this outstanding group of young women.
Paul Askins is a softball team parent alumnus.
