The Tehachapi Warrior softball team traveled to Wasco last week for the second of two match-ups this season.
Previously, the Warriors had bested Wasco at home, putting up 5 runs in the first inning on the way to a 10-1 victory. The tables were turned on the Tigers’ home turf, however, as this time it was the Warriors who fell behind early, giving up 4 runs in the first 3 frames to trail 4-0 going into the 4th inning. The Warriors then mounted a rally, courtesy of a lead-off single and stolen base from senior Emma Barrett, who was then driven home by fellow senior Kyndall Perkins.
Sophomore Claire Schmidt joined in the fun with a hard ground ball to left, followed by another RBI single from senior Makenna Kephart, to make it a 4-2 game. Pitcher Kephart held Wasco scoreless for the next 2 frames, but the Tigers struck again in the home half of the 6th, scoring 2 more tallies on 4 hits to take a 6-2 lead.
The Warriors mounted another comeback attempt in the top of the 7th, courtesy of hard-hit singles by sophomore Lindsay Tye and junior Megan Watt. The squad could not convert the baserunners into runs however, and fell in a 6-2 final. Leading the Warriors on offense was Kephart, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish, with both Barrett and Watt having multiple hit games as well.
Barring any additional games being added to the COVID-altered schedule, and the fact that there will be no CIF-sponsored playoffs this season, this game marked the final scheduled contest of the Warriors’ season. Finishing with a winning 6-4 record, the squad has much to be proud of, playing exciting softball despite having virtually no pre-season preparation.
Credit must be given to first-year head coach Tara Graves, who led the Warriors to a winning campaign in her first season at the helm. Special mention also must be made of graduating seniors Emma Barrett, Makenna Kephart, Kaylee Peel, Kyndall Perkins, Gracie Schneider and Felicity Snyder, who, despite losing out on most all of the canceled 2020 season, came back strong to finish their Warrior careers in style. Congratulations to all the players and coaches who made this season such a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.