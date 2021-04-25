The Tehachapi Warrior softball team was back in action last week, with a pair of road games on the docket. Wednesday, the squad headed to Bakersfield to take on their perennial rival, and No. 6 ranked team in the Central Section, Garces Memorial.
The Rams lived up to their reputation as one of the best teams in the area, as the Warriors fell behind early, thanks to a pair of first inning homers, and could never catch up on the way to a 10-0 loss in six innings. The Warriors were just unable to get their bats going, due in no small part to a masterful 1-hit performance in the circle from Garces pitcher Kamryn Lopez, who fanned 9 and walked none in a complete game performance. The sole hit by the Warriors came from sophomore Maddie Schneider, who singled in the fourth inning.
On Friday, the Warriors made the third trip of their young season to Delano, this time to take on Robert F. Kennedy. This one was a completely different story, as the resilient Warrior squad bounced back with a shutout of their own, led by senior Makenna Kephart, who threw a 1-hitter as Tehachapi cruised to a 17-0 win in four innings.
Kephart struck out 8, while allowing no walks on the day. The Tehachapi offense was led again by Maddie Schneider, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, while knocking in 4 RBIs and scoring 4 times. Fellow sophomore Lindsay Tye joined in on the fun, slugging a double, a triple, and knocking in a pair of RBIs in the process. Multi-hit days were also had by seniors Kaylee Peel and Kephart, who added 3 RBIs to aid her own cause in the circle, and junior Megan Watt, who added a triple and 2 more RBIs to the 15-hit onslaught.
The Warriors’ season continues with a pair of home games this week, with Wasco coming up the mountain for a visit on Wednesday, April 28, and Boron making the trek on Friday. Both games are 4 p.m. starts. The Friday contest is also scheduled to be Senior Day, with all six of the graduating THS seniors being honored. With forecast highs in the 70s and 80s later this week, you have no excuse not to dust off the folding chairs, enjoy the beautiful spring weather, and come out to the ballpark to support your Tehachapi Warriors.
Paul Askins is a softball team parent alumnus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.