THS Warrior softball returned to the field last Wednesday after a week off due to canceled games. The squad hosted Paraclete, up from Lancaster, in what was scheduled as their final home match-up of the season.
The game started out as something of a one-sided affair, as the Warriors put up five runs in each of their first two innings, to take a 10-0 lead early in the contest. The scoring was highlighted in the first inning by a 3-run homer off the top of the left field fence from junior Lindsay Tye, which followed solid singles from seniors Gracie Schneider and Makenna Kephart. Sophomore Claire Schmidt would drive in two more runs in the second, and the Warriors looked to be on their way to an easy victory.
This was not to be the case, however, as the Spirits came back with a combined 12 runs in the third and fourth innings. The Warriors responded in the home half of each frame to keep a slim lead. Singles by Schmidt and sophomore Madilyn Schneider, an RBI double from senior Kyndall Perkins, and another RBI single from Gracie Schneider, would put up three more runs in the third. In the fourth, a walk to junior Allysa Taylor, and a sacrifice by senior Kaylee Peel manufactured another run when Taylor stole home to maintain a slim 14-12 lead.
Paraclete managed to squeeze out another run in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to but a single tally. The Warriors then produced an epic 2-out rally in the home half of the fifth, pushing across seven more runs, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple from Schmidt, to take a 21-13 lead into the final two frames.
Paraclete would not go quietly however, putting up three more runs in the sixth, while the Warriors could add but one in their half, to cut the lead to six going into the final inning.
Such a wild game deserved a wild ending, and the Warriors did not disappoint. The Spirits rallied for four more runs in the top of the seventh, to cut the lead to a nail-biting 22-20. A sinking line drive to right field looked to tie the game with the bases loaded, but a shoe-top grab from senior right-fielder Felicity Snyder, followed by a perfect throw to double off the runner at first, ended the game with a spectacular double play, and preserved the Warrior victory.
The two teams combined for a staggering 42 runs on 40 hits for the game, with six Warrior batters recording multiple hits on the day. Schmidt led the squad in slugging, going 3-for-5 with an impressive six RBIs, while the Schneider duo went a combined 7-for-9. Perkins and Tye combined for another six RBIs as well.
The 6-3 Warriors’ final scheduled game of the season is this Friday, May 21 at Wasco. If the rest of this season is any indication, it will be an exciting finish.
Paul Askins is a softball team parent alumnus.
