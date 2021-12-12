Mountain Basketball posted another victory this past week during pre-season play with a 53-47 victory over Taft at the THS gym.
Leading the way for the Warriors in the victory over Taft was Corey Perkins with 16 points, followed by Wyatt Baldwin with 15 points and Turtle Thomson with 12 points.
Closing out the week, Tehachapi (3-5) suffered a pair of losses to Stockdale (39-20) and Rosamond (62-61).
Baldwin was the leading scorer in the Stockdale defeat with seven points. Against Rosamond, Perkins had a season-high 32 points (including seven three pointers) and Baldwin had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Also performing well against Rosamond was Matthew Jones and Iven Sandholdt, who both played outstanding defense to nearly erase a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to pull out the win. Tehachapi was up 61-60 with two seconds remaining in the game, but the Roadrunners regained the lead and the victory when a desperation sky hook bank shot found its way into the net as the game clock expired.
In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (5-3) defeated Taft (47-45) and Rosamond (60-24), falling to Stockdale (45-39) last week.
Karson Tiewater was the leading scorer in the victory over Taft with 22 points and Anthony Cerbantez was the leading scorer against Stockdale with 13 points.
Against Rosamond, 6’5” Jason Garcia was dominating at his center position, finishing with 16 points, followed by Tiewater with 10 points, Kaleb Songer with nine points, and Samuel Mercado and Cerbantez with six points each.
Playing for the junior varsity team this season are juniors Bradley McWhorter and Jason Garcia, sophomores Elijah Vasquez, Juan Para, Karson Tiewater, Logan Lux, Samuel Mercado, Alex Young, Kaleb Songer, Owen Libatique and Joshua Borst and freshman Anthony Cerbantez. The head coach is Bruce Schkade.
In freshmen basketball, the Warriors are undefeated so far on the season with wins over Stockdale (37-26), Taft (42-23) and North (40-38).
Tehachapi (3-0) was led in the three wins by Devin Jackson (34 points, 26 rebounds, 13 blocks), Zachary Darrington (25 points), Adrian Pina (14 points), Andrew Aguirre (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Kenny Pitt (10 points, 10 rebounds).
On the freshmen team this season are Tucker Bryant, Dylan Valdez, Cole Porter, Adrian Pina, Carter Kolesar, Kaidon Hagerty, Andrew Aguirre, Jacob Jones-White, Aiden Nicholson, Zachary Darrington, Vince Villanueva, Devin Jackson, Keegan Ford and Kenny Pitt. The head coach is Jeremiah Jackson.
Lady Warriors continue dominance on hardcourt
Mountain Basketball notched two more wins this past week with victories over Taft (38-32) and Rosamond (54-16), while also falling to Stockdale (51-35).
In the victory over Taft, Michelle Orellana was the leading scorer with 12 points (four steals) and Lindsay Tye had six rebounds.
Against Rosamond, Tehachapi (5-2) dominated from start to finish, racing out to a 27-12 halftime lead and ending the third quarter with a sizable 47-13 advantage. Game highlights included freshman Riley Walden scoring 12 points, followed by senior Ashley Neaderbaomer with 11 points (seven steals), sophomore Camille Foster with 10 points, Carly Hayes with eight rebounds and Laura LaMonte with seven steals.
In other girls’ basketball action, both underclassmen teams recently announced their full roster.
On the junior varsity team this year are juniors Addison Grenz, Makayla Galloway, Joslyn Hurka and Samantha Florez, sophomores Victoria Pena, Kennedy Perkins and Jaydyn Poulson and freshmen Baylee Torres, Jaime Neaderbaomer and Annie Loken. The head coach is Daniel Torres.
Playing for the frosh-soph Warriors this season are sophomores Olivia Loyd, Averee Napier, Michaela Whitaker, Judy Sosnowski, Florance Perez and Abby Sanchez and freshmen Lauren Rosales, Sophia Garcia and Empress Turner. The head coach is Maura Smith.
The JV Lady Warriors are currently undefeated to start the season with victories over Taft (49-5), Stockdale (54-6) and Rosamond (68-8). Leading the team in the three victories has been Torres (44 points), Neaderbaomer (32 points, 14 steals), Perkins (32 points, 12 rebounds, 12 steals), Poulson (30 points, 12 rebounds) and Loken (25 rebounds, 12 blocks).
Recently over the weekend, the JV Lady Warriors took first place in the Frontier Tournament, defeating the Bakersfield Drillers in overtime to take the championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.