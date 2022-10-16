Mountain Football moved one step closer to their goal of a league championship with a crucial 32-28 victory over North last week in Bakersfield.
With the victory, Tehachapi (8-1; 3-0 SYML) is now one victory away from the outright league title.
On offense, the Warriors did a masterful job of ball control offense, registering 63 plays overall to North’s 34 plays by game’s end.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Warriors recorded four touchdowns to take a 26-7 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, North scored three-straight touchdowns to take the lead into the final period, 28-26. However, the Warriors would not be denied, marching 65 yards in the fourth quarter and capping the drive with a 21-yard AJ Anderson touchdown run to ice the victory.
Anderson led the way for the Warriors with 232 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns, with 167 yards and two touchdowns rushing, a two-point conversion run and 65 yards with a touchdown receiving.
Karson Tiewater also had 142 all-purpose yards, with 98 yards and two touchdowns rushing, including 44 yards on special teams.
Jacob Root recorded 101 yards passing in the game, hitting five different receivers overall and recording the touchdown to Anderson on a 65-yard strike. Other receptions were from Kaleb Songer (seven yards), Christian Morse (26 yards) and Mike Jones (three yards).
Defensively, the Warriors held prolific running back Dillon Kyle to only 34 yards rushing. Kyle came into the game as a top-10 rusher in the CIF Central Section.
Leading the defense was Jones with 13 tackles, followed by Wyatt Richie (12 tackles, fumble recovery), Tiewater (eight tackles, field goal block), Adrian Pina (seven tackles), Andrew Aguirre (seven tackles), Songer (seven tackles), Nick Smith (six tackles), Christian Morse (six tackles, three hurries), Martin Rodriguez (six tackles, three hurries, sack), Raul Navarro (five tackles) and Jacob Betancourt (four tackles).
The Warriors will take on West this Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium in the regular season finale. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity
The JV Warriors are still undefeated on the season after a convincing 28-6 victory over North last Friday afternoon.
Tehachapi (8-0; 3-0 SYML) had 278 yards on offense overall, showing impressive balance with 171 yards rushing and 107 yards passing.
Cyler Hoofard had a standout game at wide receiver, catching four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Rothermel also had 56 yards rushing and two touchdowns, also adding a 17-yard completion at quarterback.
Other leaders included Leo Gonzalez with 68 yards rushing and a two-point conversion run, Kaidon Hargerty with 82 all-purpose yards (44 yards rushing, 38 yards on kickoff returns) and Anthony Cerbantez with four completions for 90 yards and two passing touchdowns. Ethan Cardenas also connected on two PATs and recorded 158 total kickoff yards.
On defense, Rothermel had 13 tackles, followed by Liddon Scott (12 tackles), Hoofard (nine tackles), Gonzalez (eight tackles), Ruben Sedano (seven tackles), Alex Leon (seven tackles), Michael Short (seven tackles, fumble caused), Kenny Pitt (six tackles), Aiden Madueno (five tackles, sack), Alan Castaneda (five tackles), Hagerty (four tackles), Christian McKibbon (sack) and Owen Henry (fumble recovery).
The Warriors will have their final game of the year this Friday afternoon against West with the goal to finish the season as undefeated league champions. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
Freshmen
Due to safety concerns in the Delano area, the freshmen football game against Delano-Kennedy was cancelled last week.
Tehachapi (2-3-2; 0-0-2 SYML), who already wrapped up a league title share with East earlier this month, will conclude their season this Wednesday afternoon in a non-league contest against Wasco. Kickoff will at 5 p.m. at Coy Burnett Stadium.
