Mountain Basketball is facing some of the stiffest competition in the valley, if not the state, in league play week-after-week.
Tehachapi (4-13; 0-7 SYL) succumbed to defeat against a pair of strong opponents recently in Independence 65-36 and Bakersfield Christian 83-46.
In the loss against Independence, Wyatt Baldwin helped Tehachapi race out to a 13-9 first quarter lead and a 20-20 halftime tie, but the Falcons were too much down the stretch and put the game away in the second half. Baldwin ended with 22 points, followed by Corey Perkins with six points and Iven Sandholdt with four points.
Against BCHS, Perkins was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 21 points, including four made three pointers, while Baldwin had 16 points. Both players combined for a perfect 8-8 at the free-throw line. Sandholdt also added in five points by game’s end.
The Warriors also had a 75-36 loss to Independence in a make-up SYL contest this past Saturday and will look to finish the regular season strong this week in two final league games against Golden Valley and West.
Junior Varsity and Frosh
The Junior Varsity Warriors did not fare well last week in their league games with defeats recorded against Independence 77-21 and Bakersfield Christian 62-39.
Anthony Cerbantez had 11 points against Independence and 27 points against Bakersfield Christian to lead individual scorers in both games for Tehachapi (5-12; 0-7 SYL).
The Freshmen Warriors had a pair of narrow losses this past week over Independence 40-39 and Bakersfield Christian 46-45.
Devin Jackson (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Andrew Aguirre (10 points, nine rebounds) and Kenny Pitt (six rebounds) had strong games against Independence.
Against Bakersfield Christian, Aguirre (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Jackson (14 Points, six rebounds, four assists) had standout games for Tehachapi (9-3; 5-2 SYL).
