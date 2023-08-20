The Warriors jumped out to a three-touchdown lead to start Friday night's game and never looked back in an impressive 42-14 victory over Ridgecrest-Burroughs.

Mike Jones accounted for Tehachapi’s first three scores, capping an eight-play drive with a one-yard goal line plunge on the Warriors first drive, then hauling in two pass receptions of 13 and 47 yards from quarterback Jacob Root to finish off the next two touchdown drives.