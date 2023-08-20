The Warriors jumped out to a three-touchdown lead to start Friday night's game and never looked back in an impressive 42-14 victory over Ridgecrest-Burroughs.
Mike Jones accounted for Tehachapi’s first three scores, capping an eight-play drive with a one-yard goal line plunge on the Warriors first drive, then hauling in two pass receptions of 13 and 47 yards from quarterback Jacob Root to finish off the next two touchdown drives.
In the second half, the Warriors put the game away for good behind the legs of AJ Anderson, who had two touchdown runs of 65 and 75 yards in the third quarter, finishing with 173 yards rushing. Karson Tiewater also had a good night in the ground game with 72 yards rushing and a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Other offensive leaders included Jacob Betancourt with a 39-yard reception, Cyler Hoofard with an 18-yard reception and Kaleb Songer with a seven-yard reception. On the offensive line, Alex Leon and Hayden Michael recorded three pancake blocks apiece, while MJ Nicholson and Travis Mason each had a pair of pancake blocks.
Overall, Tehachapi rolled to 391 yards of total offense, 267 yards rushing and 124 yards passing.
On defense, Jones lead the team in tackles with 15, followed by Liddon Scott (11 tackles, sack), Adrian Pina (nine tackles), Levi Hart (seven tackles, sack), Tanner Gary (seven tackles, sack), Songer (six tackles, fumble recovery), Adrian Navarro (six tackles), Leo Gonzalez (five tackles, four hurries, sack, pass defended), Andrew Aguirre (five tackles), Mason Rothermel (four tackles, pass defended), Michael Short (four tackles) and Betancourt (four tackles, interception).
In special teams highlights, Carter Kolesar was a perfect six-for-six on point after attempts and had three kickoffs that recorded touchbacks.
The Warriors will have a stiff test this week on the road in Bakersfield, taking on the Highland Scots in a Thursday night game. The Scots won their season opener last week over Stockdale, 20-15.
The junior varsity will start the evening off with their season opener at Highland at 5 p.m. The varsity will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Bakersfield.
FROSH-SOPH WARRIORS FALL TO RIDGECREST
With the Burroughs not fielding a junior varsity team, the frosh-soph Warriors got the nod to take on the Burroughs only underclassmen team and fell in a closely-contested game, 20-10.
Tehachapi got a 33-yard touchdown from Austin Rolow prior to a bobbled punt snap that rolled out of the endzone for a safety. Despite sporting a 10-0 lead, the Burros were able to score 20 unanswered points to record the win.
The Warriors will look to bounce back this week on the road against Highland’s frosh-soph team. The game will be on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Bakersfield.
