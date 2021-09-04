It appears that the Warriors have more to offer than just a stout defense.
Last Friday night, the offense and special teams joined the party with impressive performances. Mountain Football scored points with all three units in a dominating 48-6 victory over Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Coy Burnett Stadium.
“Anytime you score in all three phases of the game things are certainly good. It increases your chances of winning,” said head coach Kris Krempien. “Definitely thrilled and happy with the way we executed. We are going to build off this win.”
Tehachapi (2-1) opened up the scoring on their opening drive when Rashad McElroy converted a 28-yard field goal to help the Warriors go up, 3-0. Burroughs (0-3) answered on their ensuing possession when Tyler Todd hauled in a 23-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tyler Hendon to give the Burros a 6-3 lead.
After that, the Warriors took complete control, scoring 45 unanswered points with five touchdowns offense and one touchdown each on defense and special teams.
Offensively, the Warriors tallied 323 rushing yards overall, with Sam Orellana leading the way with 116 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Adding to the rushing onslaught was McElroy with 57 yards and a touchdown, Ryan Wilson with 56 yards and a touchdown, Tylar Love with 47 yards, Michael Jones with 40 yards and Ethan Korhonen with a fourth quarter touchdown on a five-yard run.
“With the style of game that we play there are going to be some dings so we want to give our guys as many carries as we can. Thrilled with the productivity on the offensive side of the ball,” added Krempien. “We want to, and have to, play with physicality. Especially with the types of teams we play. We want to be physical and get after it.”
The defense was dominant for a second-straight week, with Love recording six tackles and AJ Anderson, Christian Morse, Sebastian Peel and Wyatt Richie all recording four tackles apiece. Anderson also had a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter, with Richie adding an interception and fumble recovery and McElroy an interception.
Ashton Geddes and Daniel Cavazos registered quarterback sacks and Michael Jones had five quarterback hurries.
On special teams, along with a first quarter field goal, McElroy took the second half opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and recorded three point after attempts.
Up next for Tehachapi is a road contest in Bakersfield against Highland this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The Scots lost to Kennedy-Delano last week, 28-6.
“We are going to take a look at the film. Highland lost to a real good Kennedy team,” said Krempien. “It’s a matter of seeing what they do and try to stop it with what we do well. We have to carry our effort over to this next game.”
Junior Varsity
Karson Tiewater had a standout night with 161 yards rushing, scoring on runs of 31, 44 and 45 yards, including an interception on defense, to help the junior varsity team to a 28-14 home win.
Tehachapi (2-1) racked up 264 yards on the ground, with Theron Brentham, Andrew Aguirre and Adrian Pina all helping to bolster the running attack for a combined 101 yards. Aguirre also had a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
In the kicking game, Carter Kolesar was a perfect 4-4 on point after attempts.
Defensively, Tehachapi shutout Burroughs for most of the game, only giving up two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.
Tiewater registered his interception on the Burros opening drive to set the tone early. Kaidon Hagerty led the team with 10 tackles, followed by Brentham with seven tackles and three sacks and Pina, Aguirre, Hayden Michael and Leonell Gonzalez with five tackles each. Gonzalez also had two sacks.
Liddon Scott contributed with four tackles while Kolesar, Alex Leon, Kenneth Pitt, Anthony Cerbantez, Levi Hart and Owen Henry all had multiple-tackle afternoons. Leon also had a sack and Wade Brooks recorded two pass deflections.
The JV Warriors will be in action against this Friday afternoon on the road against Highland-Bakersfield. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
