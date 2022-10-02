Mountain Football opened up their league schedule on a strong note, earning a hard-fought 26-20 homecoming victory over South last Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Leading the way for Tehachapi (6-1; 1-0 SYML) was Karson Tiewater, who had a season-high 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns. AJ Anderson also contributed with 158 all-purpose yards, 88 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving.
Other highlights on offense included Levi Hart and Andrew Aguirre recording touchdown runs, with both players combining for 97 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Defensively, Mike Jones and Aguirre led the defense with seven tackles each, with Jones also recording an interception. Other standouts included Wyatt Richie (six tackles, four hurries), Kaleb Songer (five tackles), Raul Navarro (five tackles), Nick Smith (four tackles), Martin Rodriguez (four tackles, fumble recovery), Mark Nicholson Jr. (four tackles, five hurries) and Christian Morse (six hurries, fumble caused).
On special teams, Rodriguez was a perfect 2-2 on PATs, Aguirre had two punts that averaged nearly 39 yards and Jacob Betancourt recorded a blocked PAT after the Spartan’s first touchdown.
The Warriors will continue their league schedule this week with an away contest in Bakersfield against East this Thursday. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity
The JV Warriors recorded one of their most impressive victories of the season to open league last week with a 34-6 victory over South.
Tehachapi (6-0; 1-0 SYML) was led on offense by Anthony Cerbantez, who recorded five completions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with an impressive quarterback rating of 108.3.
Cerbantez’s main target was Cyler Hoofard, who had 85 yards receiving on four completions and a touchdown reception. Alana Castaneda also had a touchdown reception in the game.
Other offensive highlights were Wade Brooks with 82 yards rushing, Mason Rothermel with 45 yards rushing and Kaidon Hargerty with 41 yards rushing. All three players also scored on touchdown runs.
Leading the defense was Liddon Scott (seven tackles), Rothermel (seven tackles, sack), Leo Gonzalez (six tackles), Aiden Nicholson (six tackles), Aiden Madueno (five tackles), Kenny Pitt (four tackles, blocked punt), Noah Welton (sack) and Christian McKibbon (sack).
The Warriors will be back in action this Thursday on the road at East. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
Freshmen
The Freshmen Warriors had a hard-fought defensive battle that ended in a 0-0 tie against East at home last Thursday.
Tylere Lombardi led the offense with 53 yards rushing and Conner Rothermel also contributed with 31 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Tehachapi (2-3-1; 0-0-1 SYML) was led by Anthony Reilley (nine tackles, fumble recovery), Derek Olmscheid (eight tackles), Jr Alaniz (seven tackles), Julian Bracken (seven tackles, sack), Thaddeus Dyer (seven tackles), Lombardi (seven tackles), Jacob Meza (six tackles), Dylan Collins (three tackles), Tanner Salmon (three tackles), Austin Tripodi (five tackles, two pass deflections) and Rothermel (interception).
With East and Tehachapi as the only South Yosemite Mountain League teams contending this season at the freshmen level, this week will be the league championship for both schools. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. this Wednesday at East High School.
