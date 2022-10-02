Mountain Football opened up their league schedule on a strong note, earning a hard-fought 26-20 homecoming victory over South last Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium.

Leading the way for Tehachapi (6-1; 1-0 SYML) was Karson Tiewater, who had a season-high 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns. AJ Anderson also contributed with 158 all-purpose yards, 88 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving.