Mountain Basketball had a big match-up against East this past week with playoff implications on the line, falling in a narrow defeat to the Blades, 60-56.
Turtle Thomson secured a double-double for the Warriors in the loss against East with 18 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Corey Perkins with 17 points and Karson Tiewater with 11 points.
Later in the week, Tehachapi fell to North (63-39). Ben Mayorga led all scorers with 12 points, followed by Tiewater with 10 points.
Tehachapi (6-17; 1-6 SYML) can still possibly clinch eligibility for the CIF playoffs this week. Per central section rules, a team must at least win 30 percent of their overall games to enter the post-season. The magic number of wins required for the Warriors is eight, so they will need to defeat both West and Arvin this week to qualify for the playoffs.
In the junior varsity ranks, the Warriors defeated East (35-31) and lost to North (48-26). Against East, Samuel Mercado had nine points, followed by Carter Kolesar with eight points and Kaidon Hagerty with seven points. In the loss against North, Marcado was the leading scorer with 12 points.
At the frosh-soph level, the Warriors defeated East (35-11) and lost to North (35-23). In the East win, Aiden Salazar had 12 points and against North Mason Rothermel had eight points and Thaddeus Dyer and Simon Askins had six points apiece.
Lady Warriors clinch outright league title
Mountain Basketball continued their impressive run in the league schedule with a pair of wins over East (67-28) and North (76-7). With the victories, Tehachapi (21-1; 7-0 SYML) clinched the outright league championship.
The Lady Warriors were led in the win over East from Riley Walden (15 points, eight rebounds), Kennedy Perkins (10 points), Laura LaMonte (10 points), Camille Foster (nine rebounds), Koree Rodden (eight rebounds) and Carly Hayes (seven rebounds).
Tehachapi finished the week off with a big victory over North, with LaMonte (14 points), Trista Diefenderfer (12 points, nine rebounds), Michelle Orellana (10 points), Rodden (eight points), Perkins (eight points), Hayes (nine rebounds, seven points) and Foster (eight rebounds) leading the way.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Warriors defeated East 43-2. Standouts in the win were Jaelyn Dock (18 points, eight steals), Sophia Garcia (12 points, eight rebounds), Averee Napier (eight points, five rebounds), Pristine Perkins (seven rebounds) and Ella Schneider (six steals).
Ladies basketball will have a home game against West this Wednesday and closeout the regular season this Friday at Arvin. Tip-off for both games will start at 6:30 p.m.
CIF Central Section playoff bracket announcements for the varsity will be this upcoming weekend. The Lady Warriors, the No. 1 rated team in Kern County, are projected to be a high-seed in Division II.
