Mountain Football jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half en route to a 27-20 victory on the road over Wasco on Friday.
With the win, Tehachapi (4-0) remains undefeated on the year and is one of only three Kern County teams (Centennial and Shafter being the other two) to have perfect records through four weeks of football.
Wasco (2-1) was coming off a season where they posted a 10-win season and South Sequoia League championship, including a dominating 50-14 victory over the Warriors in the opener last year for both teams.
This season’s game had a much different feel. Mountain Football came into the game more prepared, benefiting from a full year on the gridiron and strong off-season conditioning program under their belt.
Tehachapi recorded their first points of the game when Martin Rodriguez recovered a fumble on the Tigers first snap from scrimmage, setting up a 12-play, 39-yard drive that was capped with a one-yard touchdown run by Mike Jones.
The Warriors would score two more times in the first half, with AJ Anderson racing 50 yards for a touchdown run and Karson Tiewater recording a nine-yard touchdown reception from Jacob Root. Both Anderson and Tiewater would be the standouts on offense in the game, with Anderson finishing with 104 yards and two touchdown runs and Tiewater finishing with 85 all-purpose yards, which included 56 yards on three receptions. Anderson’s rushing mark gives him 626 yards so far this year, good for first place in rushing yards overall in the CIF Central Section.
On defense, Wyatt Richie finished with a season-high 17 tackles, now putting him in first place overall in the CIF Central Section with 51 takedowns recorded (20th in tackles in the entire nation). Other strong performances on defense came from Anderson with 12 tackles (interception), Nick Smith with 10 tackles (nine hurries) and Jones with 10 tackles (sack).
Other contributions came from Raul Navarro with nine tackles (nine hurries), Kaleb Songer with nine tackles, Adrian Pina with seven tackles (interception), Jacob Betancourt with six tackles (three pass deflections), Tiewater with six tackles, Chrisitan Morse with six tackles (11 hurries) and Andrew Aguirre with seven hurries.
On special teams, Aguirre had two punts that pinned Wasco deep in their own territory. Both kicks averaged 43 yards and landing just outside the Tigers endzone. Tiewater also recovered two onside kick attempts by Wasco.
Mountain Football will look to carry their winning ways into another road contest this Friday night at Arvin. The Bears are coming off a 28-21 defeat against Taft last week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Arvin. For updates on the game, please be sure and follow @tehachapisports on Twitter and log on to Tehachapi Warriors Boosters on Facebook.
Junior Varsity
Due to dangerous heat conditions this past week, the junior varsity game was changed to a Thursday evening kickoff and the freshmen contest was canceled.
The Braves (3-0) were able to remain undefeated on the season after a physical 14-6 victory over Wasco.
Anthony Cerbantez went 2-3 for 42 yards, connecting with Alan Castaneda on a 33-yard completion and Cyler Hoofard on a nine-yard touchdown completion to highlight the offense.
Leo Gonzalez also had a fourth quarter touchdown run, finishing the game with 36 yards. Wade Brooks was the leading rusher for the Warriors, ending with 49 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Liddon Scott was the standout performer with 14 tackles and a sack, followed closely by Mason Rothermel with 12 tackles and a sack. Other leaders were Kaidon Hargerty with 10 tackles, Alex Leon with seven tackles and two sacks and Carter Kolesar and Aiden Madueno with seven tackles each.
The Braves will be on the road this Friday at Arvin, while the freshmen will be in action at Coy Burnett Stadium this Thursday against Bakersfield-Ridgeview. Kickoff for both contests is scheduled at 5 p.m.
