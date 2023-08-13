Mountain Football sharpened their teeth both in the trenches and skilled positions this past week with a tri-scrimmage against Boron and Rosamond at Boron.
The varsity Warriors talent was on full display, showing balanced offense with two rushing and three receiving touchdowns against Rosamond and another touchdown over Boron to end the scrimmage.
Defensively, the varsity had eight tackles for loss and two sacks against Boron, giving up only two pass completions and two first down runs to the Bobcats. Against Rosamond, the Warriors had five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Playing for the varsity this season will be seniors Karson Tiewater, AJ Anderson, Jacob Root, Elijah Vasquez, Jacob Betancourt, Kaleb Songer, Levi Hart, Mike Jones, MJ Nicholson, Michael Garza, Daniel Higgins, Tanner Gary and Adrian Navarro, juniors Carter Kolesar, Leo Gonzalez, Andrew Aguirre, Alan Castaneda, Noah Welton, Adrian Pina, Aiden Nicholson, Wade Brooks, Liddon Scott, Carson Rolow, Kenny Pitt, Alex Leon, Logan Miles, Hayden Michael, Travis Mason, Cyler Hoofard and Michael Short, and sophomore Mason Rothermel. The coaches for the varsity will be Kris Krempien, Mike Ledesma, Chris Jones, Jason Hail, Ryan Grimes and Larry Root.
The junior varsity team also scrimmaged against Boron and Rosamond last week, dominating on both sides of the ball to record 10 total touchdowns and multiple tackles for loss against both teams.
On the junior varsity squad this year will be juniors Danny Gonzalez, Johnny Estrada, Kaidon Hagerty, Ruben Sedano, Ethan Cardenas, Gabriel Perez, Vincent Villanueva, Aiden Madueno, Michael Bennette, Evan Denning, Damon Luna and Ezekiel Meza, sophomores Conner Rothermel, Tylere Lombardi, Junior Alaniz, Thaddeus Dyer, Adrian Anaya, Austin Tripodi, Carter Barthelmes, Dylan Collins, Jacob Meza, Derek Olmscheid, Emmett Williams, Joe Day, Garrett Rockey, Anthony Reilley and Liam Smith, and freshmen Cayden King and Colton Michael. The coaches for the junior varsity will be Bruce Schkade, Larry Root, Robert Grell, Rod Michael and Luis Sedano.
The frosh-soph team had a tri-scrimmage at home last week against Independence and Stockdale.
Playing on the frosh-soph team this season will be sophomores Russell Clayton, Keenan Williams, Ashton Page, Dillon Hauck, Devin Mason, Jonah Shugert, Ethan Kent and Weston Schultz and freshmen Kaston Carothers, Paxson Schulze, Tristan Smith, Carson Snell, Brian Harrison, Connor Craig, Andrew Campos Tunnell, Kayden Gonzales, Kane Harding, Adrian Parra, Richard Cuellar, Isaiah Bachara, Roland Pina, William Kennison, Austin Rolow, William Larsen, Tristan Pietrzak, Uzziel Navarrete, Diego Reyes, Jerry Soto, Oliver Masferrer, Abiel Gaitan, Zenen Figueroa, Lucas White, Jacob Oropeza, Harley Aranda, Owen Sharp, Silas Anderson, Stephen Betts and Eli Seibert. The coaches for the frosh-soph team will be Tim Seaman, Brody Manness, Carson Caudle and Richard Barela.
The season will kick off this Friday at home at Coy Burnett Stadium against Ridgecrest-Burroughs. The frosh-soph will start at 5 p.m. and the varsity will start at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity will have a bye this week.
