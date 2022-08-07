The mountain football season officially started last weekend with the Warriors entertaining local fans with an intersquad scrimmage showcase at Coy Burnett Stadium.

The event featured official picture day for all three levels of local football and scrimmage action for more than 90 student-athletes from Tehachapi High. Fans and parents were also able to purchase THS Booster Club membership, stadium seating upgrades to upcoming home games and merchandise.

