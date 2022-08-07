The mountain football season officially started last weekend with the Warriors entertaining local fans with an intersquad scrimmage showcase at Coy Burnett Stadium.
The event featured official picture day for all three levels of local football and scrimmage action for more than 90 student-athletes from Tehachapi High. Fans and parents were also able to purchase THS Booster Club membership, stadium seating upgrades to upcoming home games and merchandise.
The Warriors will have 35 athletes on their roster this year, highlighted by a host of returners from last year’s team who made it to the second round of the CIF Central Section Division V playoffs.
Back at quarterback on offense will be junior Jacob Root, who will be protected on the offensive line by handful of strong players that include Travis Mason, Andre Stephens, Hayden Michael, Jason Garcia, Mark Nicholson Jr. along with varsity returners Matthew Cardenas and Peniel Whiteside. At skilled positions, Ryan Wilson, AJ Anderson, Mike Jones, Christian Morse and Nick Smith are expected to be big contributors while last season’s junior varsity standouts Karson Tiewater, Andrew Aguirre, Levi Hart and Adrian Pina will help bolster a deep pool of carriers and receivers.
Defensively, Tehachapi is returning one of the top tacklers in the Central Section from last season in BVarsity First Team All-Area recipient Wyatt Richie, who had 143 takedowns last year. Also back is standout linebacker Mike Jones, defensive lineman Kamron Westerby and Raul Navarro and secondary specialists Ryan Walker and Kaleb Songer.
Coaching the Warriors this season in his second year at the helm will be Kris Krempien, assisted by Mike Ledesma (offensive coordinator), Jason Hail (defensive coordinator) and Chris Jones (offensive and defensive line).
The junior varsity Warriors also had a good showing in the intersquad scrimmage, featuring 31 players in their ranks, many of whom are returners from last year’s frosh-soph team. The program is rounded out with the return of a freshman team for the first time since 2019, with 28 players on the roster.
Coaching the junior varsity will be Bruce Schkade (head coach), Larry Root (offensive coordinator), Luis Sedano (defensive coordinator) and Robert Grell (offensive and defensive line). At the helm of the freshman Warriors will be first-year head coach Tim Seaman, with his assistants Brody Manness, Carson Caudle and Marcus Garcia.
A full roster of all three levels of Tehachapi Warriors football is available at maxpreps.com, search “Tehachapi Warrior Football Maxpreps” in your internet search engine of choice.
Tehachapi will continue their season with a scrimmage at Boron this Friday afternoon, Aug. 12. The junior varsity is slated to start at 4 p.m. and the varsity will start at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the start times. The scrimmage will not keep an official clock or score, so early arrival will ensure that you do not miss any action if they happen to start a little early.
For updates on the Warriors this season, fans are encouraged to logon to thswarriors.com and follow @tehachapisports on Twitter.
