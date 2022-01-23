Mountain Wrestling had a strong showing in the Highland Tournament in Bakersfield this past weekend, with a trio of Warriors reaching their weight class finals against competition spanning throughout Central California.
At 145 pounds, Levi Hart went undefeated, recorded victories over Edgar Crosshabeyah — Shafter (pin), Damian Meraz — Ridgeview (pin) and Romeo Barahona – South (major decision) before taking a 11-6 decision over Elijah Valdez – Visalia Redwood in the championship match.
Tehachapi also had another strong performance from Elijah Graves at 170 pounds, who defeated Alberto Leon Santos — Mira Monte (pin), Andrew Rios — Foothill (pin) and Nate Valencia – Highland (pin) before falling 6-5 to Isaac Villalobos – Bakersfield in the finals.
Graves almost had the victory against Villalobos in the final seconds of the third period with a two-point takedown, but the official reversed the call as time expired in the bout citing that Graves did not gain control.
Also competing for Tehachapi in the tournament was Marques Munoz (126 pounds), Jovanni Martinez (152 pounds) and William Small (152 pounds). Munoz recorded a first round victory by decision over Isaiah Criscoe – Garces while Small also had a victory by decision over Emillano Correa – Foothill.
For the Lady Warriors, Celia Esquivel took second place at 101 pounds at the Queen of the Land Tournament at Bakersfield-Highland over the weekend.
Wrestling will be in action again next Friday, Feb. 4 in the South Yosemite League Tournament.
