Mountain Football got back on the winning track in a big way by blanking Golden Valley at home last Friday night with a 27-0 victory.
It is the first time in four years that Tehachapi (3-5; 1-2 SYL) has registered a shutout. Coincidentally, the last shutout came against Golden Valley on Oct. 20 2017 in a 37-0 win.
Sam Orellana was the workhorse for the Warriors on offense with 106 yards rushing and two rushing scores, while AJ Anderson also had a good night in the running game with 86 yards rushing, one of the attempts a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Tylar Love recorded the first touchdown for Tehachapi on the night with a 17-yard jaunt in the first quarter, finishing with 41 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Wyatt Richie recorded 17 tackles and two sacks, while Michael Jones had 11 tackles, Anderson nine tackles, Love seven tackles, Ben Williams seven tackles and a sack and Conner Davis and Rashad McElroy with six tackles apiece. Ashton Geddes and Rodney Michael also recorded sacks for Tehachapi.
On special teams, Orellana had a two-point conversion run and Alessandro Li Manni connected on a PAT.
Tehachapi will close out their regular season this Friday night on the road in Bakersfield against West. Kickoff for the varsity contest will be at 7:30 p.m.
Frosh-Soph Warriors dominate over Golden Valley
The frosh-soph Warriors turned in their best offensive performance of the season, recording 420 total yards and 20 first downs in a decisive 41-12 victory over Golden Valley.
Andrew Aguirre registered a season-high 217 yards rushing on 18 carries and three touchdowns in the win. Other leaders included Levi Hart with 42 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Karson Tiewater with 67 yards rushing and a touchdown, Adrian Pina with 64 yards rushing and Wade Brooks with 19 yards on the ground. Cyler Hoofard also had an 11-yard reception.
On defense, Aguirre recorded eight tackles, followed by Tiewater with six tackles and two sacks, Samuel Scott with five tackles and a sack and Pina and Hart with four tackles each. Other standouts were Kaidyn Roberts, Hayden Michael and Hoofard with three tackles apiece, Mark Nicholson recording two fumble recoveries on kickoff returns, a sack and a PAT block and Alex Leon getting a sack.
The Warriors underclassman team will be in action for the final time this season when they take on West this Friday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. in Bakersfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.