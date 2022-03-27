Mountain Swimming had an impressive showing in their third SYL meet of the season, with the Varsity boys (85-83) and the Varsity girls (123-45) both defeating Taft to remain undefeated in league.
Leading the way for the Warriors in first-place finishes in all four events competed was Bryce Rodriguez (100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke, 400 Freestyle Relay) and Carter Yeomans (200 IM, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay)
Also winning all four of their events for the Lady Warriors were Alaina Riggs (200 IM Relay, 200 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay), Olivia Ringle (200 IM Relay, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke) and Hannah Regan (200 IM Relay, 200 IM, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay).
Also taking first place in their events were Regan Rodriguez (200 IM Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke), Iven Sandholdt (50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay), Tyler Regan (200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay), Grace Keller (500 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay), Grace Lego (400 Freestyle Relay) and Celecity Simmons (400 Freestyle Relay).
The Warriors feature many talented swimmers, with a few of the seniors slated to compete at the collegiate level after this season concludes. Alaina Riggs will swim on a full scholarship to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, while Olivia Ringle will swim at the University of Saint Mary (Kansas) and Bryce Rodriguez will compete at Olivet Nazarene University (Illinois).
In previous action this season, Warriors Swimming placed second at The Taft Wildcat Invitational. The Lady Warriors opened up the meet by placing first in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (Olivia Ringle, Alaina Riggs, Regan Rodriguez, Hanna Regan) while the boys placed second in the same event (Carter Yeomans, Tyler Regan, Bryce Rodriguez, Iven Sandholdt).
Lady Warriors that placed in the top three in all events at the Invite were Alaina Riggs (second – 200 Freestyle, second – 500 Freestyle), Olivia Ringle (third – 200 IM), Hannah Regan (first – 100 freestyle, second – 50 freestyle), Regan Rodriguez (first – 100 breaststroke) and Grace Keller (third – 500 freestyle). Placing in the top three for the Warriors were Tyler Regan 2nd; 500 Yard Free (second – 500 freestyle), Bryce Rodriguez (second – 200 IM, third – 100 butterfly), Carter Yeomans, (second – 100 freestyle, third 100 backstroke) and Iven Sandholdt (third – 50 freestyle).
The Lady Warriors also recorded an impressive second place in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (Hannah Regan, Olivia Ringle, Regan Rodriguez, Alaina Riggs), giving them an automatic berth to compete in the CIF Central Section Division I meet at the end of the season. The Warriors placed second in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (Carter Yeomen, Iven Sandholdt, Bryce Rodriguez, Tyler Regan).
Tehachapi (3-0 SYL) has also defeated Independence and West in league, with meets against Bakersfield Christian, Ridgeview and Golden Valley still remaining on the schedule. The Water Warriors will face off against the Golden Valley Bulldogs this Friday.
SYL Swimming Results – Taft High School
Varsity boys: Tehachapi 85, Taft 83
Varsity girls: Tehachapi 123, Taft 45
200 Individual Medley Relay – Olivia Ringle, Alaina Riggs, Regan Rodriguez, Hannah Regan (1 – 2:01.75), Everett Bean, Erick Swanson, Nate Foster, Merrick Lathrop (3 – 2:37.14), Celecity Simmons, Camille Foster, Malaya Westbrook, Trista Diefenderfer (3 – 2:38.76)
200 Freestyle – Tyler Regan (2 – 2:00.44), Alaina Riggs (1 – 2:08.02), Grace Keller (2 – 2:18.54), Everett Bean (4 – 2:50.29), Edgar Llamas (5 – 2:55.06), Abi Fuller (4 – 3:31.78)
200 Individual Medley – Carter Yeomans (1 – 2:15.75), Hannah Regan (1 – 2:23.16), Grace Lego (2 – 3:03.84), Eric Swanson (4 – 3:12.60), Malaya Westbrook (3 – 3:39.66)
50 Freestyle – Iven Sandholdt (1 – 22.98), Olivia Ringle (1 – 27.82), Merrick Lathrop (4 – 30.41), Trista Diefenderfer (4 – 34.77), Gianna Sanders (5 – 35.79), Rex Tintle (4 – 39.28)
100 Butterfly – Bryce Rodriguez (1 – 57.05), Alaina Riggs (1 – 1:03.41), Regan Rodriguez (3 – 1:08.94), Malaya Westbrook (4 – 1:38.35), Nate Foster (4 – 1:54.34)
100 Freestyle – Carter Yeomans (1 – 52.85), Iven Sandholdt (2 – 53.05), Hannah Regan (1 – 56.73), Celecity Simmons (3 – 1:18.84), Edgar Llamas (5 – 1:21.34), Trista Diefenderfer (5 – 1:23.11)
500 Freestyle – Tyler Regan (2 – 5:40.44), Grace Keller (1 – 6:20.00, Grace Lego (2 – 7:01.13), Everett Bean (4 – 8:03.46), Camille Foster (3 – 8:12.97), Nate Foster (5 – 9:33.13)
200 Freestyle Relay – Bryce Rodriguez, Carter Yeomans, Iven Sandholdt, Tyler Regan (1 – 1:35.72), Oliva Ringle, Alaina Riggs, Regan Rodriguez, Hannah Regan (1 – 1:49.30), Rex Tintle, Edgar Llamas, Eric Swanson, Merrick Lathrop (3 – 2:17.40), Abi Fuller, Gianna Sanders, Grace Lego, Grace Keller (3 – 2:18.35)
100 Backstroke – Bryce Rodriguez (1 – 58.54), Oliva Ringle (1 – 1:06.17), Celecity Simmons (3 – 1:32.51), Laura LaMonte (4 – 1:37.16), Rex Tintle (4 – 1:43.93), Gerardo Miranda-Avila (5 – 1:52.96)
100 Breaststroke – Regan Rodriguez (1 – 1:20.36), Eric Swanson (3 – 1:27.08), Merrick Lathrop (4 – 1:34.90), Gianna Sanders (4 – 1:52.41)
400 Freestyle Relay – Carter Yeomans, Iven Sandholdt, Tyler Regan, Bryce Rodriguez (1 – 3:33.33), Grace Lego, Celecity Simmons, Camille Foster, Grace Keller (1 – 5:15.54), Trista Diefenderfer, Laura LaMonte, Malaya Westbrook, Gianna Sanders (2 – 5:36.22), Rex Tintle, Edgar Llamas, Nate Foster, Everett Bean (3 – 5:43.38)
