Mountain Swimming dominated in the pool last week in a South Yosemite Mountain League dual meet with West, with the Warriors winning 217-30 and the Lady Warriors winning 128-9 over the Vikings.

The Warriors were led by first place finishes from Hyrum Nettles (200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay), Eric Swanson (200 Medley Relay, 500 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Freestyle Relay), Kody Whatmough (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay) and Iven Sandholdt (200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay).

Tags

Recommended for you