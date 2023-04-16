Mountain Swimming dominated in the pool last week in a South Yosemite Mountain League dual meet with West, with the Warriors winning 217-30 and the Lady Warriors winning 128-9 over the Vikings.
The Warriors were led by first place finishes from Hyrum Nettles (200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay), Eric Swanson (200 Medley Relay, 500 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Freestyle Relay), Kody Whatmough (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay) and Iven Sandholdt (200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay).
Other first place showings came from Lars Mathiasen (200 Freestyle Relay), Keenan Williams (100 Backstroke, 400 Freestyle Relay), Owen Libatique (400 Freestyle Relay) and Cole Porter (400 Freestyle Relay).
For the Lady Warriors, taking first place finishes were Davery Pogon-Cord (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke), Regan Rodriguez (200 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke), Allison George (200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 200 Freestyle Relay) and Hannah Regan (200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay).
Other gold finishes were recorded by Grace Keller (500 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay), Gianna Sanders (400 Freestyle Relay), Malaya Westbrook (400 Freestyle Relay) and Kayley Jorris (400 Freestyle Relay).
In the JV division, first place finishes came from Pristine Perkins (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke), Bettie Howard (200 Medley Relay, 100 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay), Kayden Killingsworth (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay), Carly Hayes (200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay), Sierra Ehresman (200 Individual Medley, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Freestyle Relay) and Navaeh Cardenas (200 Freestyle Relay) and Eleana Sanchez (400 Freestyle Relay).
The Water Warriors will be in action again this Tuesday at the Dye Natatorium Pool against North in another SYML meet. They will also host a non-league tri-meet this Friday against Golden Valley and Del Oro. Both meets will start at 3:30 p.m.
--Ralph Rodriguez contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.