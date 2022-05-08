Mountain Swimming had impressive results at the recent CIF Central Section Division I championships, highlighted with a medal in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Lady Water Warriors earned a seventh-place medal in the 400 freestyle relay, with Olivia Ringle, Regan Rodriguez, Alaina Riggs and Hannah Regan competing for Tehachapi.
Warrior swimmers Tyler Regan, Bryce Rodriguez, Carter Yeomans and Iven Sandholdt respectfully placed ninth in the 200 freestyle relay, just shy from medaling.
The following Water Warriors moved on to finals in their respective events: Hannah Regan (ninth in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 100 freestyle); Alaina Riggs (10th in the 500 freestyle and 12th in the 200 freestyle); Bryce Rodriguez (11th in 100 backstroke and 13th in the 100 butterfly); Carter Yeomans (12th in the 200 individual medley and 15th in the 100 freestyle); and Iven Sandholdt (14th in the 50 freestyle).
Honorable mention went to Lady Warriors Olivia Ringle (19th in the 100 backstroke and 22nd in the 200 individual medley) and Regan Rodriguez (25th in the 100 breaststroke and 27th in the 100 butterfly).
The Lady Warriors finished 11th in 200 medley relay (Olivia Ringle, Alaina Riggs, Regan Rodriguez and Hannah Regan) and the Warriors finished 12th in the 200 medley relay (Carter Yeomans, Tyler Regan, Bryce Rodriguez and Iven Sandholdt).
Congratulations on a great season Water Warriors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.