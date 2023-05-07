Mountain Swimming recently competed in the CIF Division I championships in Clovis, coming away with a handful of medals.

The Lady Warriors (Allison George, Davery Pogon-Cord, Regan Rodriguez, and Hannah Regan) moved on to the finals in the CIF Championships, finishing off the season placing ninth in the 200 Yard Medley Relay and 12th in the 200 Free Relay.

