Mountain Swimming recently competed in the CIF Division I championships in Clovis, coming away with a handful of medals.
The Lady Warriors (Allison George, Davery Pogon-Cord, Regan Rodriguez, and Hannah Regan) moved on to the finals in the CIF Championships, finishing off the season placing ninth in the 200 Yard Medley Relay and 12th in the 200 Free Relay.
Hannan Regan also moved on to the finals in her individual events by placing seventh in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 54.30 and eighth in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 24.94.
Other Lady Warriors that placed included Allison George finishing 28th 200 Individual Medley, Davery Pogon-Cord taking 17th in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke and Regan Rodriguez 20th in the 100 Breaststroke and 25th in the 100 Butterfly.
Iven Sandholdt was the lone Warrior to make CIF D-I finals, placing ninth in the 50 Freestyle and 14th in the 100 Freestyle.
A big congratulations to the Water Warriors for an impressive performance and Coach Leanna Delgadillo for leading them to a great season.
