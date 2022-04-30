Competing against 20 Kern County high school swim teams this past week, Mountain Swimming was able to make a massive splash in the water at the Kern County Aquatics Complex in Bakersfield.
Impressively, the ladies placed first in the 400 Freestyle relay, achieving a best time of 3:53.29 (Olivia Ringle, Regan Rodriguez, Hannah Regan and Alaina Riggs), automatically qualifying the team to compete in the CIF Division I meet. The same ladies also won the 200 Medley Relay.
The Lady Warriors also placed third in the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 2:00.97 (Allison George, Grace Keller, Laura LaMonte and Grace Lego).
The boys stepped up their game and won the 200 Freestyle relay with an impressive time of 1:31.97, destroying their previous best time by over two seconds (Tyler Regan, Bryce Rodriguez, Carter Yeomans and Iven Sandholdt). The same boys placed second in the 200 Medley Relay with a 1:44.64, which will also automatically qualify them to compete in the CIF Division I meet.
Hannah Regan and Bryce Rodriguez swam two great races and made automatic individual times to move them forward to the CIF Division I championships. Regan swam an outstanding 50 Freestyle at 24.83 and Rodriguez an awesome 56.03 in the 100 Fly.
The following individuals placed in the top three for the girls, Allison George (200 IM – third, 3rd, 100 Fly – third), Hannah Regan (50 Free – second, 100 Free – first), Alaina Riggs (200 Free – second, 500 Free – second), Olivia Ringle (200 IM – first, 100 Back – second) and Regan Rodriguez (100 Fly – second, 100 Breast – first).
The following individuals placed in the top three for the boys, Tyler Regan (200 Free – second, 500 Free – second), Bryce Rodriguez (100 Fly – third, 100 Back – second), Iven Sandholdt (50 free – second), Hyrum Nettles (200 IM – third) and Carter Yeomans (200 IM – first, 100 Free – first)
The Water Warrior ladies placed first and the boys took second place in the South Yosemite League. The next meet for the Warriors will be the CIF Division I championships at Clovis West High School.
Ralph Rodriguez is a parent with the swim program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.