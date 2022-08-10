The Tehachapi Mountain Festival is a production of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

www.Tehachapi.com

Photo credits: Nick Smirnoff, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce

Official program published by the Tehachapi News

411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561

www.tehachapinews.com

For advertising, call 822-6828

© 2022 by Tehachapi News, all rights reserved. No portion of this publication may be reproduced or used in any way without permission of the business manager or editor, in advance, in writing.

Send requests to: editorial@tehachapinews.com

www.tehachapinews.com