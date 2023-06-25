For several years, The Tehachapi Pops Orchestra — TPOPS — was a highlight of Tehachapi’s Fourth of July celebration in Philip Marx Central Park. Like many of our traditions, the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to that. TPOPS members took their time coming out of lockdown, wanting to make sure it was all clear.
Now we have reformed under the baton of conductor James Peck and are planning our first public concert to celebrate the Fourth of July a little early, as part of Mountain Music’s “Day of Music” outdoors Saturday in front of 206 E. F St.
The program will include short performances by members of the orchestra, Mountain Music teachers and students and groups such as the Mountain Dulcimer Club. It’s planned to be an informal, fun day to celebrate our nation’s birth, the rebirth of TPOPS and our community’s love of music.
Shade and chairs will be provided, and there will be tables if you want to bring a lunch. The music will start about 11 a.m., with TPOPS taking the stage at 2 p.m. The concert is free, but donations are always welcome. TPOPS is a nonprofit.
The orchestra thanks St. Jude’s Anglican church for providing rehearsal space.
The new TPOPS orchestra actually debuted last fall by holding a strings class at Valley Oaks Charter School, and a Christmas concert with the students in December.
TPOPS was founded in 2009 to provide an ensemble for Mountain Music students to play alongside their teachers. The school district had band instruction but nothing for string players. TPOPS quickly grew to include more than 45 members of the community, many who brought instruments out of closets and were eager to play music in an orchestra again. The group performed for several community events, including the city of Tehachapi’s Centennial celebration, Concerts in the Park, special Halloween concerts at the BeeKay Theatre and others.
Now, in a way, TPOPS is starting over. Many of the players have retired or left the area or are following other pursuits. Several of the younger string players have joined the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, which for many was a goal. Others have gone on to college, where they play in their school orchestras.
The Tehachapi Pops Orchestra welcomes anyone who plays an orchestral instrument. The music is about a high school level, but we allow musicians to “grow into it.” No auditions are required, and there is no fee to join. String players are particularly needed at this time, and Mountain Music has instruments for rent.
We hope you will come join us downtown in front of Mountain Music as we celebrate the Fourth on the First!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.