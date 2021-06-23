Here is a list of hotels, motels and other lodging options when visiting Tehachapi.

Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi

500 Steuber Road, 823-8000

Best Western Plus Country Park Hotel

420 West Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1800

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tehachapi

422 West Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4800

Golden Hills Motel

22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-4488

Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites

901 Capital Hills Parkway, 822-9837

Lodge at Woodward West

18100 Lucaya Way, 822-5581

Mountain Valley RV Park

16334 Harris Rd., 822-1213

Ranch House Motel

500 East Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4561

Ranch Motel

507 South Curry St., 822-4283

Rose Garden Estate Bed & Breakfast

24492 Bear Valley Road, 477-6140

Santa Fe Motel

120 West Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3184

Stallion Springs Resort

28681 Stallion Springs Drive, 822-5400

Sure Stay Hotel by Best Western Tehachapi

418 West Tehachapi Blvd., 822-5591

Trails End RV Park

541 East H St., 822-3697