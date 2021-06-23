Here is a list of hotels, motels and other lodging options when visiting Tehachapi.
Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi
500 Steuber Road, 823-8000
Best Western Plus Country Park Hotel
420 West Tehachapi Blvd., 823-1800
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tehachapi
422 West Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4800
Golden Hills Motel
22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, 822-4488
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites
901 Capital Hills Parkway, 822-9837
Lodge at Woodward West
18100 Lucaya Way, 822-5581
Mountain Valley RV Park
16334 Harris Rd., 822-1213
Ranch House Motel
500 East Tehachapi Blvd., 822-4561
Ranch Motel
507 South Curry St., 822-4283
Rose Garden Estate Bed & Breakfast
24492 Bear Valley Road, 477-6140
Santa Fe Motel
120 West Tehachapi Blvd., 822-3184
Stallion Springs Resort
28681 Stallion Springs Drive, 822-5400
Sure Stay Hotel by Best Western Tehachapi
418 West Tehachapi Blvd., 822-5591
Trails End RV Park
541 East H St., 822-3697
