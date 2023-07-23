Much of the land surrounding the modern city of Tehachapi was once ranchland. Some ranches were later subdivided and have become rural communities, including Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs.
But some ranches have been little disturbed since the first barbed wire was strung in the 1800s.
Much of this beautiful land — including the Tejon Ranch that borders Cummings Valley and the communities of Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs and the Loop Ranch, named for the famous Tehachapi Loop within its boundaries — have taken on new purpose in recent years as nature preserves.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy
The Tejon Ranch, established in 1843 as a Mexican land grant, is the largest expanse of private land in California and much of it is untouched. The ranch includes mountains, valleys, canyons and high desert country. The Tejon Ranch Company is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company located on the historic Tejon Ranch.
And, since 2008, the company has had an agreement with the Tejon Ranch Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization, to help oversee management of about 240,000 acres of ranchland. The Conservancy is involved with research, education and exploration.
Although there is no direct public access from the Tehachapi area to the Tejon Ranch, the lands are adjacent and the Conservancy's new Public Access Program emphasizes opportunities to discover the natural, scenic outdoor recreation resources of the Ranch, while continuing to protect significant resources through conservation easements.
More information about opportunities to access this beautiful land is online at tejonconservancy.org.
Randall Preserve
In late 2021, The Nature Conservancy — the world’s largest nongovernmental conservation organization — announced creation of the Frank and Joan Randall on lands northwest of the city of Tehachapi.
Through purchase of land and conservation easements, TNC stitched together more than 70,000 acres of land in an area biologists had determine was important to protect for the future of many species in California. By late 2022 the total acres had grown to nearly 82,000 acres. The 28,354 acre Loop Ranch was the largest of the ranches incorporated in the Randall Preserve.
According to TNC, the foothill area has long been a lifeline for nature and people on the move.
"Just one hundred miles north of downtown Los Angeles, this vast stretch of land is a critical link in a wildlife corridor that spans not just California but the entire west coast of North America from Mexico to Alaska," the organization notes on its website. "The Randall Preserve is a critical lifeline for hundreds of species, including some of our state’s most iconic like the black bear, mountain lion, bobcat and endangered California condor. In the face of climate change, this region will be more important than ever."
Preserve property is also home to one of the seven railroad wonders of the world, the Tehachapi Loop, a historic loop of railroad that allows trains to climb the terrain's steep grade. This elevational gradient is one of the things that makes this geography so important for climate resilience, according to the TNC.
There is no public access to the Randall Preserve, but there are occasionally volunteer opportunities that allow access. TNC and the Tejon Ranch Conservancy have collaborated for some of these opportunities, so check the Conservancy's website (noted above) for more information.
And driving along Highway 58 between Tehachapi and Bakersfield, nearly all of the beautiful vistas of oak-covered landscape are part of either the Randall Preserve or the Tejon Ranch.
