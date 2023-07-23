A long-awaited brand-new bowling alley opened in late 2022 and Tehachapi has been having fun there ever since.
Completion of Mountain Bowling, a 31,500-square-foot facility developed by businessman Kenny Harrison, has provided a range of activities and options for local residents and visitors.
In addition to 16 lanes of bowling, the facility has a game room and pool tables — and houses P-Dubs Brew Pub (with 60 taps) and Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company.
Located at 20800 Santa Lucia St. in the Old Town area, the facility is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Not just bowling, but also an arcade and plenty of entertainment — from comedy shows to live bands — are part of the action with two large rooms available for private events.
For more information, call 661-823-4766 or visit bowltehachapi.com.
