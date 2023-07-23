Tehachapi Visitor Guide
Published by Tehachapi News
411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561
661-822-6828
Publisher: Cliff Chandler
Executive Editor: Christine L. Peterson
Designer: Vada Hepner
Reporter: Claudia Elliott
Advertising sales: Donna Collins, Lisa Ohls
The information in the Tehachapi Visitor Guide was believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Due to changes in ownership, management and market conditions, we advise visitors to contact businesses directly to confirm information important to your plans. Dates and plans can also change as communities respond to any COVID-19 restrictions.
Copyright 2023 by Tehachapi News, all rights reserved. No portion of this publication my be reproduced or used in any way without permission of the editor, in advance and in writing. Address requests for use to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.