People searching for wildlife have no shortage of options in Tehachapi, as creatures ranging from cuddly to exotic can be found at numerous locations around the city.
Those looking to provide a new home for domesticated animals have no shortage of options either, as the city offers a wide array of shelters looking to provide pets to prospective owners.
ADORABLE ALPACAS
Located at 24815 Cummings Valley Road, Adorable Alpacas is still feeling the effects of COVID-19, as tours are currently only open to one group at a time. They are hoping to be open in full by July.
When fully operational, Adorable Alpacas generally runs tours from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, where visitors can gaze upon two types of alpacas, huacayas and suri, before commemorating their visit with a trip to the gift shop.
The organization also offers alpacas for sale and stud services. People hoping for more information can visit adorablealpacas.com, or can reach out via phone at 661-805-3895 or email at AdorableAlpacas@aol.com.
AUDUBON SOCIETY BIRD-WATCHING
Founded in 1973, the Tehachapi branch of the Kern Audubon Society holds meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., according to the organization website. Attendees tour both common and unique habitats in California, documenting the numerous birds they locate along the way.
Past trips have taken bird-watchers to places like Kern National Wildlife Refuge, Wind Wolves Preserve and the Carrizo Plain National Monument.
Hopeful members can sign up at kernaudubonsociety.org or can mail in an application to Kern Audubon at P.O. Box 3581, Bakersfield, CA 93385. An individual membership costs $20, according to the organization’s website.
FELINE CONSERVATION CENTER (THE CAT HOUSE)
Aiming to offer “protection and preservation of the world’s most endangered felines,” the Feline Conservation Center, aka The Cat House, currently operates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Wednesdays and Sundays.
Located in Rosamond, the center is home to more than 70 endangered felines and also holds private and behind-the-scenes tours upon reservation. Adult tickets are $10, children are $5, while seniors and active military personnel can get in for $8. Children under 3 are admitted free.
For more information, call 661-256-3793, send an email to cathouse@qnet.com or visit cathouse-fcc.org.
BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS EQUESTRIAN CENTER
Spread across 40 acres, the Equestrian Center offers two pastures, a turnout area and a natural trail riding course among other amenities for local horse enthusiasts, and is open from sunrise to sundown every day of the week.
The center has six arenas available that cover a wide array of riding disciplines, including dressage, driving, cattle events and jumping.
While there are numerous high-level attractions, the highlight is a 50-mile trail system that contains trails of varying degrees of difficulty, ranging from flat meadows to high mountain terrain in elevations ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 feet.
For more information, call 661-821-3960, visit bvsa.org or check out the Equestrian Center’s Facebook page.
RESCUE OPTIONS
Marley’s Mutts: A rehabilitation center, Marley’s Mutts strives to rescue dogs from overcrowded shelters and prevent euthanasia for abandoned animals still searching for a high quality of life. A list of adoptable dogs is available at the organization’s website, marleysmutts.org. Marley’s Mutts is located at 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite I #140, in Tehachapi. For information on how to adopt or other general inquiries, call 661-556-7178.
Tehachapi Humane Society: Now 25 years into its operation, the Humane Society’s mission is to “reduce pet overpopulation by providing assistance with the cost of the spay or neuter surgery.” It also aims to prevent animal cruelty, ensure the humane treatment of animals and provide educational materials on those issues. For more information, call 661-823-4100 or email tehachapihumane@yahoo.com. Donations can be made on the organization’s website, tehachapihumanesociety.com.
Have a Heart Humane Society: Have a Heart aims to rescue abandoned, abused and injured animals, while also providing low-cost vaccination and spay-and-neuter programs. The group also offers pet adoptions through petfinder.com, with adoption applications available at haveahearthumanesociety.org. It is located at 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite A, in Tehachapi. For more information, call 661-822-5683 or email haveaheart@bak.rr.com.
S.T.O.P. (Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets): Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets, or S.T.O.P., has created a network of foster homes for pets who have been abandoned. The organization houses each animal in a caring environment right up until the right owner is found. More information can be found at stoprescue.org. S.T.O.P. staff can also be reached at 661-823-4100 or contact@stoprescue.org.
