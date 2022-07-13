People searching for wildlife have no shortage of options in Tehachapi, as creatures ranging from cuddly to exotic can be found at numerous locations in the region.
In Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs, you might see herds of Rocky Mountain Elk. Their ancestors were brought to a local ranch from Yellowstone National Park around 1966 and later escaped to make their home in the Tehachapi Mountains. Soaring above them you might see California Condor. These huge birds are descendants of wild condors caught for captive breeding and later released into the wild.
People looking to provide a new home for domesticated animals have no shortage of options either, as the area offers a wide array of shelters looking to provide pets to prospective owners.
And Tehachapi’s heritage as ranching country is evident, also, with cattle grazing on hillsides. You might even see herds of sheep moving through in the spring and early summer as shepherds watch over them, a practice that dates back to at least the 1870s.
ADORABLE ALPACAS
Located at 24815 Cummings Valley Road, Adorable Alpacas closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and had not reopened at the time of this publication. Previously they have run weekend tours to allow visitors to see two types of alpacas — huacayas and suri — and visit their gift shop. The ranch also offers alpacas for sale and stud services. For the latest information visit adorablealpacas.com, call 661-805-3895 or send email to AdorableAlpacas@aol.com.
AUDUBON SOCIETY BIRD-WATCHING
Founded in 1973, the Tehachapi branch of the Kern Audubon Society resumed in-person meetings in April 2022 after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Four meetings per year are planned, in addition to programs and outings. For more information about programs, contact Carol Gates at 661-300-1429 or carol.gates18@gmail.com. For information about outings, contact Greg Hargleroad at 818-645-3664 or Gregory.hargleroad@gmail.com.
FELINE CONSERVATION CENTER (THE CAT HOUSE)
Aiming to offer “protection and preservation of the world’s most endangered felines,” the Feline Conservation Center, aka The Cat House, has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s best to make sure the center will be open before planning your visit. It is located in Rosamond, about 30 miles southeast of Tehachapi by way of Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road (watch for signs or follow directions on the organization’s website, as online navigation maps are considered unreliable for their location).
The center is home to more than 70 endangered felines and also holds private and behind-the-scenes tours upon reservation. For more information, call 661-256-3793, send an email to cathouse@qnet.com or visit cathouse-fcc.org.
BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS EQUESTRIAN CENTER
Spread across 40 acres, the Equestrian Center in the gated community of Bear Valley Springs offers two pastures, a turnout area and a natural trail riding course among other amenities for local horse enthusiasts, and is open from sunrise to sundown every day of the week.
It is open to members of the Bear Valley Springs Association and guests.
The center has six arenas available that cover a wide array of riding disciplines, including dressage, driving, cattle events and jumping. While there are numerous high-level attractions, the highlight is a 50-mile trail system that contains trails of varying degrees of difficulty, ranging from flat meadows to high mountain terrain in elevations ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 feet.
Between May and October, events sponsored by various equestrian groups are held at the center.
For more information, call 661-821-3960, visit bvsa.org or check out the Equestrian Center’s Facebook page.
RESCUE OPTIONS
Marley’s Mutts: Marley’s Mutts strives to rescue dogs from overcrowded shelters and prevent euthanasia for abandoned animals still searching for a high quality of life. A list of adoptable dogs is available at the organization’s website, marleysmutts.org.
Have a Heart Humane Society: Have a Heart aims to rescue abandoned, abused and injured animals, while also providing low-cost vaccination and spay-and-neuter programs. The group also offers pet adoptions through petfinder.com, with adoption applications available at haveahearthumanesociety.org. It is located at 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite A, in Tehachapi. For more information, call 661-822-5683 or email haveaheart@bak.rr.com.
S.T.O.P. (Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets): Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets, or S.T.O.P., has created a network of foster homes for pets who have been abandoned. The organization houses each animal in a caring environment right up until the right owner is found. More information can be found at stoprescue.org. S.T.O.P. staff can also be reached at 661-823-4100 or contact@stoprescue.org.
