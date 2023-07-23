The pandemic was hard on everyone and disrupted many long-established businesses and organizations. In some ways, Tehachapi's arts community is still recovering — but the long lockdown also allowed many people more time to pursue their passions, and the arts are still alive and well in Tehachapi.
Downtown is chock-full of local art and artisan goods, and places like the BeeKay Theatre keep the spirit of the performing arts art alive in Tehachapi. While the Tehachapi Mountain Festival might draw a larger crowd, there’s plenty of year-round arts and culture that’s just as enticing.
The live music scene is thriving in Tehachapi, with concerts for every taste throughout the year. In Bear Valley Springs, residents and guests also enjoy a variety of live entertainment.
From orchestral to intimate house concerts, open mics and jam sessions, our hills are alive with music. In addition to some of the traditional venues, local wine-tasting rooms and breweries offer live entertainment.
CONCERTS AND LIVE MUSIC
If it’s the classics you’re craving, the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is sure to satisfy. The award-winning orchestra performs a variety of concerts throughout the year at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. The nonprofit symphony has been conducted by director David Newby since the 1999-2000 season. It’s fully funded through private donations. For more information, visit tehachapiorchestra.com.
Tehachapi also has a fun “Pops” community ensemble. TPOPS (The Tehachapi Pops Orchestra) includes musicians of all ages and levels, in which students can learn to play in an orchestra alongside their teachers and professionals. Anyone who plays an orchestra instrument is welcome to get that violin, or horn or cello out of the closet and join in. A highlight is the TPOPS Halloween concert in October. For information, call Mountain Music: 661-823-9994.
Fiddlers Crossing, formerly a downtown concert venue, has transformed into a summer House Concert series that still presents the best in (mostly) acoustic music by world-class touring musicians, including Celtic, jazz and Americana. The evening concerts are outside, from June through October, and the setting is magical under trees and twinkly lights. House concerts are by invitation only, with a set cash donation for the artist presented at the door. Visit fiddlerscrossing.com to request an invitation and get directions.
A second summer outdoor House Concert series that debuted recently in Stallion Springs is Casa Con Tiki, presenting singer/songwriters from all over the country. The music ranges from trop-rock and indie-folk to country, classic rock and other genres of Americana. The concerts are held in the afternoon from May through September in a beautiful setting at the base of the mountains. For the schedule, address and invitation, go to casacontiki.com.
The local Tehachapi wineries, breweries and other venues also feature live music, including Open Mics and jam sessions. Check their websites for schedules and information.
FIRST FRIDAY
Downtown Tehachapi is the spot for visitors on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can get their fill of art during the First Friday Art Walk and artist receptions at historic downtown locales.
TEHACHAPI ARTS CENTER
Tehachapi Arts Center (formerly Tehachapi Treasure Trove) is now a co-op of artists and creators of all types, including writers. It’s your source for tchotchkes, knickknacks and art supplies. You can put those supplies to use by attending one of the center’s many classes at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. You can also find books by local artists, and basic music supplies from Mountain Music. Jewelry repair services, including watch battery changes, are available Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find a schedule of classes, visit its Facebook page: facebook.com/pg/TehachapiArts Center. The center hosts a First Friday Fun Fest on the first Friday of the month. For more information, call 661-822-6794.
TEHACHAPI ART COMMISSION
Established in 2019 under the umbrella of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, the Tehachapi Art Commission became an independent nonprofit organization in 2023. Its activities include sponsorship of a juried art show every July, hosting noted artists from around the country, and public art projects. More information is online at artstehachapi.org.
GALLERY ‘N’ GIFTS
Gallery ’N’ Gifts is the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s co-op, selling a multitude of fine decor in the front of the store and eclectic artwork in its gallery in the back of the store. Gallery ’N’ Gifts also sells a variety of gift products, such as hand-poured scented candles, hand-sewn quilts, pottery, luxurious bath and body products, beaded and precious metal jewelry, and woodwork to name a few. They sponsor many yearly community events, including art & handcraft festivals, a youth art contest, Chalk on the Walk in August, photo contests, silent auctions and a costume contest for Halloween. The Gallery is on 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., at Green Street, and open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 661-822-6062 or visit galleryngifts.org for more information.
BEEKAY THEATRE
The BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St., is Tehachapi’s first neon-lit building. It was built in 1932 and restored in 2008. The theater is home to the Tehachapi Community Threatre Association (TCTA), a nonprofit that puts on a variety of plays and other live shows each year. A highlight of their season is the Playwright’s Festival, where playwrights, both nationally and internationally, can submit unproduced work for production and prizes, and newcomers to theater have an opportunity to discover their talents alongside TCTA veterans.
HITCHING POST THEATERS
To catch the latest movies on the big screen, the Hitching Post Theaters is the spot. The multiscreen complex is on the corner of Green and F streets. For more information, call 661-823-7469 or visit hitchingposttheaters.com.
MOVIES IN THE PARK
For movie lovers who don’t want to be inside on summer evenings, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District sponsors summer movies in the park. For more information and a schedule of showings, visit the website of Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District (tvrpd.org).
