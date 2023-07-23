Tehachapi provides plenty of options for all of your banking needs. Here are locations of branches and ATMs in town.
Alta One Federal Credit Union, 775 Tucker Road, 661-823-9942; Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Note: This location is inside Albertsons. Alta One has also opened a full service branch at 665 Tucker Road (ATM at the new location was not yet installed at the time of publication).
Bank of the Sierra, 224 W. F St., 661-822-6801; Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bank of the West, 758 Tucker Road, 661-822-4491; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Safe 1 Credit Union, 20141 W. Valley Blvd., 1-877-723-3128; Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Valley Strong Credit Union, 1002 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 10800-221-3311; Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
STAND-ALONE ATMs
Bank of America, 841 Tucker Road
Bank of the West, 1100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Cardtronics, 400 E. Steuber Road
Safe 1 Credit Union, 101 E. Tehachapi Blvd. and 20141 W. Valley Blvd.
Wells Fargo, 1100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-869-3557
Other ATMs
• 107 S. Mill St.
• 302 E. Tehachapi Blvd
• 706 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
• 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
• 1050 Capital Hills Parkway
• 20917 South St.
